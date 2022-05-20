"That’s the sort of guy that you need" - David Seaman is open to the idea of Arsenal snapping up Premier League forward

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes the Gunners need 'an out and out striker' like Brentford hitman Ivan Toney.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough for £5 million in 2020. He enjoyed an incredible debut season, scoring 31 goals in 45 league games and helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League. He has been one of the standout players for Thomas Frank's side this season, helping the club climb up to eleventh place in the table.

Seaman has claimed that Arsenal should attempt to sign the striker as 'he's a quality player. On the Seaman Says Podcast, the former Gunners keeper was asked by his co-host, as per HITC:

"Would you take a risk on someone like Ivan Toney?"

Seaman replied:

"That's sort of guy you need, someone like that who is an out and out striker, from what I've seen he's a quality player."

-Joint 8th big chances total (16) Ivan Toney-6.8 million-16.6% Owned-Brentford’s highest points returned player-NPxGI Per 90- 0.44-12+ 5from 32 matches, a return every other game-6th amongst all players for shots in the box (68)-Joint 8th big chances total (16) Ivan Toney 🐝 -6.8 million 💰-16.6% Owned -Brentford’s highest points returned player 🔥-NPxGI Per 90- 0.44 -12 ⚽️ + 5 🅰️ from 32 matches, a return every other game -6th amongst all players for shots in the box (68) -Joint 8th big chances total (16) https://t.co/fRGVRn4UT7

The north London club parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent in January after he was frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta. The Gunners failed to sign a replacement for the 33-year-old and are expected to prioritize signing a striker this summer.

Mikel Arteta's side are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. The duo's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Arsenal are likely to target a more proven goalscorer than Ivan Toney

Arsenal could decide against signing Ivan Toney due to his mediocre goal tally this season. The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals in 32 games, out of which five have been from the penalty spot. The north London club are, therefore, likely to focus their efforts on signing a more proven goalscorer than Toney.

According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta's side are keen to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old could seek a move away from the Etihad Stadium after the reigning Premier League champions announced that Erling Haaland is set to join the club this summer.

Jesus has scored 95 goals in 235 appearances in all competitions for City and has helped them win three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, and three FA Cups.

The 25-year-old has never been able to reach his full potential at City as he had to play second fiddle to Sergio Aguero until last season. He has been deployed out of position on several occasions this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended.Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. https://t.co/rTm2kjFndN

Gabriel Jesus could be open to joining a club where he will be given the chance to play as a No. 9 while serving as the focal point of the team's attacks.

