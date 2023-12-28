"That’s a sought-after position" - Pundit says Man City bench warmer would get into Liverpool and Manchester United's starting XI

Under-utilized Manchester City star Kalvin Philips would get into Liverpool and Manchester United's starting XIs. That's according to the opinion of football pundit Dean Saunders, who believes the defensive midfielder is good enough to represent some of the Premier League's finest clubs right now.

Philips has been tipped by many to leave Manchester City in search of playing time elsewhere, not too long after joining the Cityzens. With the winter transfer only a few days away, the player's future has become a subject of attention.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Dean Saunders made a bold claim that the former Leeds United man would walk into the starting line-ups of some of the Premier League's top sides including Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

"That’s a sought after position. Man United signed Casemiro to play in that position, he could get in that team. Would he get in Liverpool’s team? Probably. I think he’s better than Endo, if he’s playing every week," Saunders said.

The pundit, however, stressed that it'd be up to the player to choose between whether to continue earning his gargantuan wages at the Etihad Stadium or to seek regular playing time elsewhere.

"He’d get in Newcastle’s team. Would he get in Spurs’s team? You can only sit there for so long, it’s very difficult to earn more money somewhere else so he will be sitting there thinking I have to take a wage cut here. It’s about when you make that decision. Do I leave and play football or do I sit here on ridiculous wages?," Saunders said.

Kalvin Philips continues to struggle for playing time at Manchester City. The defensive midfielder is yet to start any Premier League game this season, with his last appearance in the English top flight coming almost two months ago.

Manchester United and Liverpool's next Premier League fixtures

After claiming important victories in their last Premier League outings, Manchester United and Liverpool will be looking to build on that momentum when they return to action in the English top flight in the coming days.

The Reds are scheduled to take on Newcastle United in a massive clash at Anfield next week on Monday (January 1). Erik ten Hag's side meanwhile, will go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest at City Ground this Saturday (December 30).

It is worth noting that Manchester United have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five league games. Liverpool, on the other hand, have recorded three victories and two draws to their name in their last three league outings.