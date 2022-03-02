"That’s the starting area" - Paul Parker suggests Manchester United might have to sell key player to move forward as a club

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has suggested that the club could be looking to sell captain Harry Maguire this summer.

Maguire, 28, joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million in what is a record fee for a defender.

Since that move, the England international has encountered difficult times.

He is often criticized for errors and has never truly resonated with Red Devils fans despite being made captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Maguire is at a crossroads in his career.

Parker suggests the club may be better off parting ways with their skipper if they can make back the sort of money spent on him back in 2018.

Parker told Daily Express:

“If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they’ll have to think about it. I think (Victor) Lindelof and (Raphael) Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they’re looking for and where the club wants to be."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Sweeping up at the back. Both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have made 5 ball recoveries each so far, no player on the pitch has more.Sweeping up at the back. Both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have made 5 ball recoveries each so far, no player on the pitch has more. Sweeping up at the back. 💪 https://t.co/pWm5bsbYii

Parker stated that United need to look at better players in the summer. He said:

“You’re talking about players who are definitely more agile, a little bit quicker, better defenders in one against one situations and I think you have to look at it that way."

Parker added:

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen. Me, personally, for United to go forward, that’s the starting area. But again the same old scenario – you don’t want the manager coming in and all of a sudden, he comes in, he wants to do stuff and then he stops, the people above stop him from doing what he wants to do and then United go through the same stories.”

Where has it gone wrong for Maguire at Manchester United?

The pressure has been on the United skipper ever since his transfer.

At Leicester City, Maguire was one of the Premier League's best performing defenders.

A move to a top-four side was on the cards for quite some time with a transfer war between Manchester United and Manchester City commencing. But it was United who decided to match Leicester's pricing for the defender in a move that had huge backlash.

None more so than Arsenal legend Paul Merson, who lamented the deal, saying that Maguire is only comfortable in a back three.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "I worry for United. I don't see any good business. Harry Maguire £80m is ridiculous."



Paul Merson isn't convinced by Harry Maguire's price tag, is he right?



Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live on Super Sunday from 4:40pm. "I worry for United. I don't see any good business. Harry Maguire £80m is ridiculous."Paul Merson isn't convinced by Harry Maguire's price tag, is he right?Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live on Super Sunday from 4:40pm. https://t.co/JH3TWyiJLh

Usually part of a back three, Maguire can come out with the ball and use his aerial dominance to more effect. There is more leeway for risk-taking, unlike at Manchester United who look to keep possession of the ball.

Certainly under current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, we have seen the limitations to Maguire in a back four.

The defender has never looked comfortable and is prone to making mistakes on numerous occasions.

His most recent performance in a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League saw him bullied by young Albanian forward Armando Broja.

Perhaps a move is right for both parties with a new permanent manager set to come to Old Trafford in the summer.

