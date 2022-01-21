'That's why he is so successful'- Petr Cech explains Thiago Silva's secret to success

Chelsea's technical and performance advisor Petr Cech has given an insight into the reason behind Brazilian defender Thiago Silva's success at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after the expiration of his contract with PSG. The move raised eyebrows as a number of fans and pundits believed the 37-year-old would struggle to cope with the speed and physicality of the English game. The Brazilian, however, had an instant impact at Chelsea as he became a leader on and off the field for the club.

He helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League last season. The Brazilian has been a model of consistency and professionalism during his time with the Premier League giants.

Cech has claimed Thiago Silva's commitment during training, his experience, and his talent are the reasons behind his consistency. The former Chelsea goalkeeper lauded the veteran defender for his high levels of performance for the Blues.

"When you look at Thiago, you don't see any difference between him playing 10 years and now. That's the impressive part. The way he trains is the key. He also trains fully concentrated and with full commitment," Cech told Chelsea's website.

Cech added:

"He looks after himself and this is why he is able to play at this high level for such a long time. Put it together with his experience and immense talent, and that's why he is so successful even when he is getting older."

Thiago Silva has made 59 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions for Chelsea during his one-and-a-half seasons with the club.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract with Chelsea when he joined the club in 2020. His impressive performances for the club resulted in Chelsea offering a one-year contract extension at the end of last season.

Chelsea once again offered him a one-year contract extension on January 3. The veteran defender accepted the offer and is now contracted to Thomas Tuchel's side until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



“When you look at Thiago, you don’t see any differences between him playing 10 years ago and now. That’s the impressive part.”



[via Petr Cech on Thiago Silva:“When you look at Thiago, you don’t see any differences between him playing 10 years ago and now. That’s the impressive part.”[via @ChelseaFC Petr Cech on Thiago Silva:“When you look at Thiago, you don’t see any differences between him playing 10 years ago and now. That’s the impressive part.”[via @ChelseaFC]

Chelsea decision to extend Thiago Silva's contract could result in Cesar Azpilicueta's departure

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has entered the final six months of his contract with the club. The Spaniard is widely regarded as a club legend at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has made over 450 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored 14 goals.

Azpilicueta has helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, two Europa League titles, and a Champions League title.

PF | Transfer News.🤝 @PurelyFootball



Playing over 450 games for the Blues, he's adapted to every position asked of him on the pitch.



He's won the PL, CL, UEL, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.



And now he's reached yet another final. Cesar Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 for £7m.Playing over 450 games for the Blues, he's adapted to every position asked of him on the pitch.He's won the PL, CL, UEL, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.And now he's reached yet another final. Cesar Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 for £7m.Playing over 450 games for the Blues, he's adapted to every position asked of him on the pitch.He's won the PL, CL, UEL, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.And now he's reached yet another final. 👏 https://t.co/GQ8pyXdAtS

The Spain international is, however, behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah in the pecking order at Chelsea. The Blues are reportedly keen to keep hold of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, whilst Trevoh Chalobah is seen as a player for the future.

Chelsea's decision to extend Thiago Silva's contract could therefore result in Cesar Azpilicueta opting to run down his deal with the club. It would make him a free agent next summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Absolute Chelsea, the defender is close to agreeing a deal with Spanish giants Barcelona. He could join Xavi Hernandez's side on a free transfer next summer.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Diptanil Roy