"That's for sure" - Bayern Munich star admits Barcelona deserved a penalty in defeat

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has hinted that Barcelona should have been awarded a penalty in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday (September 13). The two heavyweights traded blows at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern ultimately coming out on top and securing a 2-0 win.

Barcelona played well in the first half, creating plenty of opportunities to put their noses in front but could not apply the finishing touch. Bayern came charging out of the gates in the second 45 and scored two goals in a four-minute window (51st and 54th-minute goals) to take the game away from Barcelona.

Xavi’s men were undeniably wasteful on Tuesday but were also unlucky not to get a penalty when Alphonso Davies tackled Ousmane Dembele in the box in the first half. The referee, as well as VAR, did not find Davies’ tackle to be unfair, but former referee Eduardo Iturralde thought it was a clear penalty. On Cadena SER, he told Hernandez (via Tribuna):

“There was a penalty on Ousmane Dembele.”

Hernandez's reply suggested that he reluctantly agreed with Iturralde’s assessment. He said:

“Itu! Penaltito, penaltito”

Iturralde claimed that the defender would see it more clearly if the situation were reversed. The former referee added:

“When it's the other way round, you will see it even more clearly.”

Hernadez agreed, saying:

“That's for sure.”

Following Tuesday night’s result, the Bavarians find themselves at the top of the Group C standings (6 points). Barcelona have dropped down to second place, leading third-placed Inter (both 3 points) on goal difference.

Barcelona coach Xavi refuses to comment on Ousmane Dembele foul

While most coaches tend to get on the referees’ backs after a controversial decision, Xavi took a different stance on Tuesday. He admitted that he did not see Davies’ challenge on Dembele and refused to comment on the on-field official’s performance.

When asked to comment on the penalty incident, the two-time treble-winning midfielder said (via Barca Universal):

“I didn’t see the Dembélé foul, but everyone is telling me it was a penalty. Regardless, I don’t want to comment on referees.”

The Blaugrana return to action with a clash against Elche in La Liga on Saturday (September 17).

