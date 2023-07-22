"That’s for sure" - Mikel Arteta makes honest claim about Arsenal star who has been linked with an exit

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has put an end to speculation about midfielder Thomas Partey's position at the club. The Spanish tactician confirmed in a recent press conference that he wishes for the Ghana international to stay at the Emirates this summer (via The Boot Room).

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with moves away to Serie A outfit Juventus and a host of clubs from Saudi Arabia (via GOAL).

When asked about the midfielder's future at Arsenal, Arteta said (via The Boot Room):

"Without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team. That’s for sure.”

The Gunners boss was also asked whether the player would wish to stay at the Emirates next season. Arteta responded without hesitation (via TBR):

“Yes!”

Partey joined the Gunners from La Liga in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €50 million (via Transfermarkt). However, his time at the Emirates Stadium has been riddled with injuries.

In his first season with Arsenal, the 30-year-old midfielder missed 10 league games due to injury. He also missed 12 games the following season.

As far as fitness is concerned, Partey enjoyed his best spell with the Gunners last season. He was seen as an integral part of Arteta's set-up, starting 28 Premier League clashes and missing only three due to injury.

Overall, Partey has made 99 appearances for Arsenal, scoring five goals and providing four assists across competitions.

Arsenal reportedly preparing new move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia - Reports

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Football Insider revealed on July 17 that Arsenal were preparing a new move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. At the time, Thomas Partey was being linked with moves away to Saudi Pro League sides and Juventus (via GOAL).

However, new information has come to light regarding the situation with Partey. With Arteta revealing recently that the 30-year-old is part of his plans, the need for another defensive-minded midfielder will not arise.

The north London outfit can also call on Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho if needed during the course of the season.

Lavia has also been linked with a move to the Gunners' Premier League rivals Liverpool. The Reds are reportedly unwilling to pay the £50 million transfer fee being demanded at the moment (via Football Insider).