"That’s our team"- Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon reveals her favorite Premier League club

Popular American actress Reese Witherspoon has opened up about her favorite Premier League club. The 46-year-old Hollywood star named Arsenal as her favorite team.

She revealed that the Gunners are not only her favorite team but also that of her two sons. They are Tennessee James Toth and Deacon Reese Phillippe.

Reese made this known while promoting her new Netflix movie alongside fellow actor Ashton Kutcher on the BBC's The One Show. The program was held via Zoom and had Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas as hosts.

"That’s our team," she said while referring to Arsenal.

Both Reese and Ashton revealed that they would love to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood stars who have investments in the Premier League.

Recall that the National League side, Wrexham F.C., is currently owned by the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Ashton went on to reveal during the show with the BBC that he even came close to investing in a Premier League team last month. In his words, as seen in Metro, the Hollywood star said:

"I'm a big United States soccer fan… but I do watch the Premier League and I came very close to investing in one of the team's last month.’

When asked by his colleague Reese why he didn't take up the opportunity, he revealed:

"If I own a football team, I want to go watch the matches. ‘It’s like, do I have time to fly back and forth every time?”’

Premier League leaders Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta speaks on the injuries of two midfielders

The north London club are currently being hit with injuries that look to have left their midfield department short of adequate cover at the moment.

Arsenal took on Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday (January 27) without two key midfielders, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Both players were greatly missed by the Gunners during the game, especially Partey, who has been a key part of Arsenal's dominance this season.

Speaking after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Arteta said, as seen in the Mirror,

“Yeah he [Partey] felt something and we didn’t want to take any risks, so he couldn't continue."

Speaking on the nature of the injury, when asked if it was a knock on his ribs, he said,

“Yeah, he had some discomfort and it got worse and worse. He could not continue and he was not comfortable continuing. No initial diagnosis. Tomorrow, or the day after, it will have to be an MRI scan and we’ll see what he has.”

On Elneny, the Gunners boss said,

"Well, we have the injury of Mo at the moment and it’s not been possible to get him fit.”

