"That’s terrible" "I'm going to throw that pen at you” - Pundits argue if Liverpool man gets into all-time Premier League XI

Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy recently argued over whether Liverpool midfielder James Milner gets into the all-time Premier League XI.

Milner has been an epitome of consistency, fitness and versatily over the years and has been a fantastic servant to every club he has played for.

The 37-year-old has proved to be one of the best free transfers in the history of the Premier League, having joined Liverpool in 2015 after his Manchester City deal expired.

The veteran Englishman is set to leave the Merseyside giants this summer upon his contract expiry and will join Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy were involved in a heated debate while discussing Milner's legacy on talkSPORT's Youtube channel.

O'Hara claimed that Milner does not get into an all-time Premier League XI. However, fellow pundit Cundy strongly objected. On being asked whether the outgoing Liverpool star is underrated, Cundy said:

"Yes, he is"

O'Hara objected and insisted that Milner is very highly regarded but does not get into even three Premier League XIs. He said:

“I think he is highly regarded in the game and a fantastic professional – if you were going to pick three Premier League XIs would he be in it?”

O'Hara was surpised by Cundy's response and insisted that Milner would not get into an all-time Premier League XI. Cundy then said:

“Is he a Premier League legend? The answer to that is an emphatic yes. He is a Premier League legend.”

O'Hara responded:

"But you say underrated. I don’t think you would put James Milner anywhere near an all-time XI. Three teams (of all-time XIs)."

Cundy replied:

"He is in the conversation (of Yaya, Gerrard, Lampard and Barry).”

O'Hara responded:

“He’s not in the conversation with them people.”

Cundy replied:

“Oh, that’s terrible from you. I am going to throw that pen at you.”

Milner came through the youth ranks of Leeds United and made his debut at the age of just 16 in 2002.

He went on to play for the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool and has been excellent at every club.

The versatile midfielder, who has been capped 61 times by England, is currently the third-highest appearance maker in Premier League history with 616 to his name.

Milner has won a total of 13 trophies during his illustrious career including three Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Liverpool decide to back away from pursuit of £52 million-rated target linked with Premier League giants

Liverpool have reportedly decided to pull out of the transfer race to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old France midfielder has also been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.

Khephren Thuram, son of French football great Lilian Thuram, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 since joining Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in 2019.

As claimed by Foot Mercato, Nice are willing to offload the Liverpool target for a figure of around £52 million.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have opted to finish their pursuit of Thuram and focus on other midfield targets ahead of next season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are said to be unwilling to meet Nice's exorbitant asking price for their star.

Khephren Thuram has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 136 appearances for Nice till date.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a host of midfielders with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Ugarte, and Ryan Gravenberch all having on their radar of late.

