"That's the thing with Arsenal" - Olivier Giroud reveals major reason why his former club are not a top 4 side

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has claimed the Gunners lack spending as compared to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. According to the French striker, the hesitancy to spend extravagantly is preventing the London giants from becoming a top-four side.

The AC Milan striker spent six seasons with Arsenal during which he helped the club win three FA Cups before joining Chelsea in January 2018. Giroud spent three-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea during which he won the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup.

Giroud has fond memories of his time at Arsenal and Chelsea but preferred his stint with the Blues as he was given the opportunity to challenge for trophies. Giroud has backed Mikel Arteta to succeed at Arsenal, but believes the club will not be able to compete for a top-four place unless they can invest in elite players.

When asked how long it will take Arsenal to become a top-four team again, Giroud told talkSPORT:

"Wow, that's a good question! I think Mikel Arteta has got time to come back in the top four. But sometimes the problem is that money plays a huge part in success also."

"When you see Chelsea after winning the Champions League spend over £80 million on Romelu Lukaku to reinforce the forward line and after spending a lot of millions the year before, I think money plays a huge part. That's the thing with Arsenal. Maybe they don't put as much in as their opponents," he added.

Arsenal spent in excess of £120 million this summer on six new signings. The additions of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White have made a massive difference to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Arsenal need to sign a high-quality striker if they are to become a top 4 side again

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks after losing their opening three Premier League fixtures this season. Mikel Arteta's side have won three and drawn one of their last four league games and are currently in eleventh place in the Premier League table.

Despite signing six new players this summer, Arsenal lack quality in attack. Poor form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette over the last 18 months could force Arsenal to sign a top-quality striker in January.

The duo combined for just 23 goals in the Premier League last season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown signs of returning to form but is approaching the latter stages of his career. Alexandre Lacazette has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta and has made just two Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

