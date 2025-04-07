“That’s the only thing I look at and worries me” - Ian Wright expresses concern about Arsenal star ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is concerned about David Raya's form in penalties ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8. The Spanish custodian failed to stop Everton's Iliman Ndiaye from scoring from the spot in the Gunners 1-1 draw over the weekend.
Speaking to Premier League Productions, as cited by The Mirror, Wright pointed out that Raya's recent record in penalties isn't good.
"I saw something the other day with David Raya on the penalties. He seems to be taking this massive leap to one side, which is almost giving the penalty taker so much time to say, ‘well, he’s definitely going that way.' I’ve seen penalties being taken against him recently where he’s continually going the wrong way," said Wright.
The former Arsenal striker suggested that Raya's approach to saving penalties is wrong.
"I think his form in trying to save them, I think it’s wrong, simply because he’s going so far, he’s making such a commitment to one side. He’s giving it up, especially if you’ve got a longer run up, you can actually see him a yard away from the ball, he’s gone, [Ndiaye] not kicked the ball yet and David Raya has taken two steps to his right," said Wright.
He continued:
"You’re going to see that when you’re running up, you can see he’s committed to one side. That’s the only thing I look at and worries me with the penalties being taken against us at the minute."
Interestingly, Real Madrid secured passage to the Quarterfinals by defeating Atletico Madrid 4-2 via penalties.
Are Arsenal eyeing a Real Madrid star?
Arsenal are planning to use the Real Madrid game to initiate talks for Arda Guler, according to Defensa Central. The Turkish youngster has struggled for chances this season at Los Blancos and his future remains uncertain.
Guler has registered three goals and seven assists from 33 games for the LaLiga giants, but has only managed 11 starts. Arsenal are now planning to use their cordial relationship with Real Madrid to prise him away.
The Gunners are looking to add more quality to their squad after a disappointing season. The north London side's pursuit of the Premier League could end in a whimper as they trail Liverpool in the title race. Arsenal are apparently ready to offer €30m for Guler this summer, but Real Madrid insist that he is not for sale.