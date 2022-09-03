"That's why things didn't evolve well" – Thiago Silva explains why Chelsea did not push to sign 25-year-old midfielder despite his recommendation

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed the reason behind the Blues not pursuing the services of West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Paqueta, who started his professional career with Brazilian outfit Flamengo in 2016, recently joined the Hammers from Lyon in a club-record deal worth up to £51 million. The 25-year-old penned a five-year deal with a one-year option at the London Stadium.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Silva shared his thoughts on why the Blues opted against signing the former AC Milan man.

"I didn't talk to Paqueta in relation to him coming here. I knew he was about to leave Lyon and I had some conversations here with some people [at Chelsea], but unfortunately things did not move forward, because we were not 100% sure he would leave Lyon."

He continued:

"Last week it [rumours of Paqueta’s summer exit] got stronger, but we had other priorities. We needed a striker and another defender, but less of a midfielder. That's why things didn't evolve well."

Paqueta, who was on the radar of Arsenal too, opted to sign for David Moyes' side in the end. Meanwhile, the Blues roped in Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan from Juventus on deadline day.

Wishing his compatriot all the best at his new club, Silva added:

"I am happy for Paqueta. West Ham have a very good structure. They are a big club from a Premier League scene. I just hope he will be sad on Saturday, and afterwards he can be happy and can arrive at the FIFA World Cup playing good football."

The Blues made nine major additions to their squad during the summer transfer window. The west London outfit signed: Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, and Gabriel Slonina. These players came to the team for a combined sum of over £250 million.

Chelsea, who currently have seven points from five games, will next face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 3.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel lifts lid on Denis Zakaria's availability

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel provided an update on new signing Denis Zakaria. When asked if the defensive midfielder is going to be in the squad against West Ham United, he told reporters (via Football London):

"No. I think we need to work on the latest information and understand that we need to work on the work permit. He will not be in the squad for tomorrow – it's too close. We hope for Tuesday and then for Fulham."

The Blues have the option of buying the 25-year-old for €33 million at the end of the temporary deal (via Fabrizio Romano).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat