"That's what validates you as a player" – Ex-Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo tells 'Mr. Cool' Cole Palmer what he must do next

Ex-Chelsea midfielder and manager Roberto Di Matteo has stated that Cole Palmer will have to win trophies to cement himself as a Blues legend.

Since leaving Manchester City in a potential £42.5 million transfer in 2023, Palmer has proved to be a transformational signing for the Stamford Bridge club. He has produced 39 goals and 21 assists in 69 appearances across competitions, including 62 starts, for Enzo Maresca's side so far.

Speaking recently to GOAL, Di Matteo lauded Palmer for his stellar form:

"Mr. Cool! He's a great player. He glides over the pitch. When you watch the team play and you watch him, you see that he's such a talented player. He always finds the space. I think why don't the opposition mark him, but then I've watched him very closely and he's such an intelligent player. He always puts himself in a position where he can receive the ball in space."

Di Matteo, who guided Chelsea to two trophies in 2012, continued:

"He is such a technician. He reads the game so well before he receives the ball, he already knows what's happening. That's a great gift to have. Technically, he is obviously very good. He must be the best signing in the new era, under the new owners. He has had such a big impact on the team. He is a game changer as well, so he's a very valuable player."

Asked if Palmer could become a Chelsea great in the future, he replied:

"As a player, you need to achieve trophies. That's what validates you as a player. If you go through your career and you don't win anything, you might be a great player but I don't think as an individual, he would be happy with that. Once they start winning, and this year, they have opportunities to put a trophy on the cabinet, that will validate him even more."

Serie A side aiming to sign Chelsea forward

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, AC Milan are keen to sign Joao Felix on a short-term loan deal this month. While the Rossoneri are keen to include a purchase option, Chelsea are prioritising a permanent sale or, alternatively, a loan with a mandatory buy clause for the ex-Benfica ace.

Moreover, Milan are ready to include a £30 million purchase option in the potential loan deal. But, the aforementioned figure is said to fall short of the Stamford Bridge side's expectations, complicating initial talks.

Since leaving Atletico Madrid for close to £46 million in 2024, Felix has registered seven goals and two assists in 20 overall outings for Chelsea.

