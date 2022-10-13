"That’s the only way I see it" - Kevin de Bruyne makes bold claims ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City

Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne has called Liverpool an up-and-down team, claiming that the Cityzens are more adept at being in control of the game.

English champions Manchester City will travel to Anfield for their Premier League clash against the Reds on Sunday (October 16). The two teams, who went toe-to-toe until the final match of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, find themselves at opposing ends of the spectrum. While second-placed City remain unbeaten in the league with 23 points from 12 games, the Merseysiders are currently sitting in 10th place, picking up only 10 points from eight matches.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Manchester City have only conceded one shot on target over their last three matches in all competitions Manchester City have only conceded one shot on target over their last three matches in all competitions 😳 Manchester City have only conceded one shot on target over their last three matches in all competitions https://t.co/WMzJ3wO8Vh

Ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering encounter, Manchester City’s midfield maestro spoke about the differences between the two sides. De Bruyne claimed that while Jurgen Klopp’s side only dominated in phases, Pep Guardiola’s men were capable of remaining in complete control. When asked what had changed between the two clubs this summer, the Belgian told the Manchester Evening News (via Liverpool Echo):

“Maybe we have more control of the game, they are more of an up-and-down team and we are a team who has more control of the game, so if you can control that style of play then maybe you have more of a chance.

“Last year I thought we played great but we didn’t win any of the games so sometimes it goes that way.”

The two teams have already met once this season, in the FA Community Shield. The Reds emerged victorious on that occasion, securing a 3-1 victory over their rivals.

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne expects Liverpool to be at their best at Anfield

Having failed to secure a single win in their last three Premier League outings (1 defeat, 2 draws), Liverpool are coming into the match against Manchester City as underdogs. De Bruyne, however, does not foresee a straightforward win for City at Anfield, backing the Merseysiders to plant their best foot forward.

GOAL @goal Kevin De Bruyne has provided the most Premier League assists in Man City's history 🪄 Kevin De Bruyne has provided the most Premier League assists in Man City's history 🪄 https://t.co/yxCoZzCzfQ

De Bruyne added:

"I expect them to be at the best Liverpool possible. Obviously they lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good, that’s the only way I see it.

"I like big games, I like good atmospheres. It’s a game like any other, obviously, it’s hard playing away at a top-six team always. I think the last few years we’ve done well, even last year if we didn’t win so I think it’s probably going to be a good game again.”

Although Liverpool have been poor in the league, they made a statement of intent in the Champions League on Wednesday night (October 16). They secured an emphatic 7-1 win over Group A rivals Rangers on matchday four, with Mohamed Salah stealing the show with a hat-trick.

