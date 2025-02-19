"That’s the way they do it" - Jamie Carragher makes big claim about Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has revealed that Liverpool have offered Mohamed Salah a new contract. He believes that the Egyptian is yet to pen the new deal as they are discussing the length of the contract.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher claimed that Salah has an offer on his table. The forward had notably informed the media earlier this season that he was yet to hear from the club. The Reds legend added that the former Chelsea man should agree to a tw-year-deal along with the option to extend it by another year. He said via Tribal Football:

"Do not believe he hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract. Once you get over 30 I think every club looks at that, that’s the way they do it. But, I think it’s a little bit different now. In our time 35 you were done, but now you’re seeing players going to 37, 38, 39, 40. It’s alright having all that info and data but your eye has to see it as well."

"(Arne) Slot and his staff will see them in training every day and just look at their bodies, what are they, 32, 33? It looks to me like two years is not a problem. We talk about a year’s option, that option is not always in the club’s favour, it gets triggered with a certain number of appearances. I could understand people looking at me thinking a year is enough, but I’m looking at them thinking they could p*** this for another two years."

Mohamed Salah has less than five months left on his current deal and the Egyptian is free to hold transfer talks with any club outside England. However, he remains committed to the Reds and has insisted that he wants to remain at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah claimed that he was not offered a new deal at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah spoke to the media earlier this season and revealed that the club had not given him a new deal. He added that there are good chances of him leaving Liverpool in the summer and said via BBC:

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. It's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city."

Saudi Pro League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are said to be keeping tabs on Mohamed Salah. They are keen on signing the Liverpool forward when his contract expires.

