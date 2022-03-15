×
“That’s the only way they’re going to score” – Emi Martinez reveals Lionel Messi's advice on how to stop Cavani and Suarez during Copa America

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed how Lionel Messi's words inspired him in a group-stage game against Uruguay in the Copa America last year
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 05:52 AM IST
News

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez both impressed as Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0 when they clashed in the group stage of the Copa America last summer. The Aston Villa goalkeeper has now revealed how the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner inspired him to up his game during the encounter.

Facing world-class attackers like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani is a big test for any goalkeeper. In Martinez's case, a conversation with Messi was all the shot-stopper needed to rise to the occasion.

Emiliano Martinez's rise from Arsenal frustration to Lionel Messi praise and Copa America hero mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/x8ve7ZVnNd

Martinez narrated on the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel:

"Mate, he just said one thing to me before half-time in the group-stage game against Uruguay. We were winning 1-0, [Edinson] Cavani and [Luis] Suarez were upfront.
"He said, 'Emi, make sure you’re solid on crosses because that’s the only way they’re going to score.'
"Mate, I wanted to come for everything!"

Messi didn't just inspire Martinez and his Argentina teammates during the Uruguay clash, but his leadership and motivational spirit were felt throughout the tournament.

Lionel Messi on Emiliano Martinez: “Emi is a phenomenon. We trusted him. "We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final." 🇦🇷#CopaAmerica https://t.co/pbl0gSPHGb

The former Arsenal goalkeeper added:

"He done a speech saying it was going to be his last one, so he was gonna give it his all. And, oh mate, I got little shivers.
"Everyone shut up. Whoever it is: the manager, the president of Argentina… whoever was in there, they just shut up."

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez were influential in Argentina's Copa America success last summer

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez were among the top performers in Argentina's Copa America-winning team last year

It was a historic outing for Lionel Messi and Argentina at the Copa America last summer. For the former Barcelona superstar, it was the end of several years of misery on the international stage as he finally led his national side to glory in the tournament.

The forward didn't just win the competition, but he did it in style, finishing with the highest number of goals (4) and assists (5). He was also named the best player in the tournament.

For Emiliano Martinez, it was a tournament that brought him to the spotlight. The Aston Villa goalkeeper recorded four clean sheets in the competition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
