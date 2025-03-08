"That’s what’s been discussed" - Alexis Mac Allister shares one thing motivating Liverpool to Premier League title triumph this season

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has shared what motivates him and the rest of the team to win the English Premier League title this season. The Merseyside club looks set to regain the title after four years of uninterrupted Manchester City dominance. With 10 games left, Liverpool has a 13-point advantage atop the league.

The World Cup-winning midfielder shared in the club's match program ahead of their clash with basement-dwelling Southampton that the side is focused on winning a title they can share with their fans. He said (via Metro):

“Yes, that’s what’s been discussed here with one or two of the lads who have been here at the club for a few years now and who managed to win the title on that occasion. That will be the difference I think, between winning it now and what it was like in that season. Everyone says the same, that they weren’t able to celebrate the win in the way everyone would have wanted, as a result of the pandemic.”

Liverpool last won the Premier League during the COVID-19 lockdown, and after three decades without lifting the title, they could not enjoy their win with their fans.

After their game with Southampton today (March 8), the Merseyside club faces Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of their Champions League clash before facing Newcastle United in the League Cup final.

Liverpool manager keen to see side perform in clash with Southampton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has urged his club to push on from their victory over PSG in today's Champions League game against Southampton. The English giants have been solid this season under their Dutch manager and hold a nigh unassailable lead atop the league heading into their next game.

Ahead of hosting the South Coast club at Anfield, Slot discussed the challenge ahead of his side in the club's match program, saying (via This Is Anfield):

“This is a game that comes on the back of a very testing Champions League match away in Paris and because of the quick turnaround, it is clear that we will have to dig deep to go again. This is not a complaint, it is just our reality."

"We do not get to make excuses and nor do we want to. We just have to do whatever it takes to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a positive result. Again, if you are a team that wants to go hard in the Premier League and the Champions League – which we are – this is an obligation.”

Liverpool have been fabulous in Arne Slot's debut season in the Premier League, averaging 2.41 points from their 44 games under the Dutchman. The former AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord manager is contracted to the Reds until 2027.

