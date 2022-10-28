"That's his whole career" - Cristiano Ronaldo sent strong message by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance in the Red Devils' 3-0 Europa League win over FC Sheriff.

The Portuguese got on the scoresheet after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had provided a two-goal cushion to the home side at Old Trafford.

"Yes, what you said, he kept going, the team kept going to put him in the right position," Ten Hag said of Ronaldo's performance in the Europa League match (via Manchester Evening News).

The Dutch tactician further highlighted that the former Real Madrid forward was rewarded for his eagerness to get into the right position every time.

"He kept going to put himself in the right position. He didn't give up. That's his whole career. That's why he's so good and he got the reward for it," he added.

The veteran attacker took three shots on target, and two off it, while completing 95% of his passes in the match. He also provided a key pass to cap off a decent outing.

The Sheriff game marked Ronaldo's return to the side after missing Manchester United's trip to Chelsea last weekend. He was axed from the squad that traveled to London for refusing to come on during a Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo had crunch talks with Ten Hag earlier this week and accepted his fault for leaving the stadium early.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confident of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more goals this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes the goal against Sheriff will give Cristiano Ronaldo the confidence to score even more in the ongoing season.

He admitted that watching the Portuguese get on the scoresheet was great after a tumultuous week.

"Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great. He created, the team created for him and we know he has the capability to finish. He needed a goal and now I'm confident there will be more goals," he told BT Sport (via GOAL).

Manchester United's next assignment is a Premier League clash against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 30. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in the match, either from the bench or from the very start.

