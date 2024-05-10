“That’s the whole point of being a Manchester United player” - David Beckham issues strong warning to players amid Red Devils’ struggles

Former Manchester United winger David Beckham has told the current crop of players at Old Trafford to be motivated for the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The Manchester rivals will face each other at Wembley on May 25, with both teams coming into the game in contrasting form.

Speaking about the Red Devils' misfortunes this season, Beckham urged the players to take more responsibility. He said (via Japan Times):

"You'd hope that the manager doesn't have to do much. I think that's the whole point of being a Manchester United player and playing in these big games — you should be motivated."

Adding about how professional players should be ready to deliver their best for all games, Beckham said:

"When you're a professional footballer and you're doing the job you love and you're at the club you love, when you're playing in any game, whether it's a regular-season game or whether it's an FA Cup final against your rivals, that should be enough motivation."

He remembered how the Manchester United team he played for took every game with utmost seriousness, adding:

"And, if it's not (motivated), then you're in the wrong team and you're playing the wrong sport. We went into every game, whether it was a youth cup game, a friendly game, offseason or a European Cup final, with the same mentality and the same drive."

David Beckham talks about how his upcoming documentary can motivate Manchester United players

A new documentary 99 will release on Prime Video on May 17, which will tell the story of United's journey in that historic season. The Red Devils became the first English club to win the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League (in dramatic style) in that season.

David Beckham's Studio99 company has reportedly played a role in that and several former Red Devils from that squad gathered for the premiere of that event on May 9.

Speaking about United's current difficulties (especially in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era), Beckham said:

"Obviously it's been a tough five, 10, 15 years at United and we all know that, but it was never going to be easy when the boss left, (Roy) Keane left, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) left, Gary (Neville) left."

The former England footbal team captain then added that despite the difficult time, he wants the players from the current Manchester United squad to take inspiration from their success in 99.

"All of these important players and personalities and characters all left United, it was always going to be a difficult time. We want the lads to feel — from this documentary — the inspiration of being this successful."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, with 54 points after 35 games, level on points with Chelsea but behind them on goal difference.