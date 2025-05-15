"That's what will happen" - Paul Scholes goes against his logical reasoning to predict winner of Manchester United vs Tottenham Europa League final

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered an 'illogical' prediction on the outcome of the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils will lock horns with their Premier League counterparts in Bilbao on May 21st looking to save their season with a win.

Ruben Amorim's side are 16th in the English top-flight and set for a worst-ever league finish this season. They are one place above their Europa League final opponents, who sit just above the relegated trio of Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Scholes spoke on the Overlap podcast, pointing out that he believes his former side will claim the win despite having no logical reason for his belief. He admitted that Tottenham have been the better team in their meetings this season and will likely be better in the game, but believes the Red Devils will win.

"I have no logical reason why United should win it, other than recent experience and history. Look at Real Madrid in the last five years. They’ve not been a great team at time but that history just takes them to it. Realistically they should win it, they’ve beaten us the last three games. I think you’ll probably be the best team on the night, play really well but we’ll win. We seem to find 10 or 15 minute spells where we win games. I think that’s what’ll happen."

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the last two seasons and will look to win another valuable piece of silverware. A win over Tottenham Hotspur will secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, something that never looked likely given their league performance this term.

The Red Devils trounced final hosts Athletic Club by an impressive 7-1 scoreline in the semi-finals as they booked their place in the final in style. They have yet to taste defeat in the competition this season, and their form in Europe is in stark contrast to their domestic form.

Manchester United receive boost as Tottenham star picks up injury ahead of UEL final

Manchester United have been handed a boost heading into next week's UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. Their opponents are set to be without influential forward Dejan Kulusevski, who has picked up an injury ahead of the game.

Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in the first half of his side's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace last weekend. He has since undergone surgery and is set to miss out on what remains of the season for Spurs.

Dejan Kulusevski joins James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall in missing out for Tottenham in the Europa League final against Manchester United. The 25-year-old Swede scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in 50 appearances this season.

