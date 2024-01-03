"That's a wind-up surely" – Ex-Liverpool striker hilarious reacts to Manchester United reportedly wanting to sign 27-year-old forward

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has shared his honest opinion on Manchester United's recent links with RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Red Devils, who have lost 14 out of their 28 matches across competitions this campaign, are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 31 points from 20 games. They have struggled to be clinical with their finishing, scoring 22 league goals so far this season.

As a result, Manchester United have recently added four attackers to their January wish list. They are scouting Werner, Serhou Guirassy, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Thomas Muller, as per The Athletic.

While discussing Werner's links with the Old Trafford outfit in a chat with Breakfast host Jeff Stelling, Saunders went on a rant. He stated:

"Manchester United? I mean, that's up there with Sir Dave Brailsford going in and making decisions, a cycling expert. I mean it's just one after another, that's a wind-up surely. They're going to sign Timo Werner? Well he had knack of missing chances, didn't he? Every time he got one at Chelsea, which is not a very good thing to have as a striker, but he did."

Saunders, who scored 25 goals in 61 matches for Liverpool, continued:

"His movement is excellent, quick, but he had a knack of missing every time he got in on goal. What are you excepting from him? If you sign a winger-come-striker, goals and assists, that's what you're out there for. If you're not doing that, work your socks off, stay in the team and do something the other way. He doesn't make many and he doesn't score many, and you're going to have to pay him a fortune."

Since rejoining Leipzig for £25 million from Chelsea in 2022, Werner has recorded 18 goals and seven assists in 54 overall appearances.

Manchester United & Liverpool leading race to snap up star midfielder Joshua Kimmich

According to AS, Manchester United and Liverpool are both believed to be leading the race to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. While he is unlikely to leave this month, the Barcelona and Manchester City target is likely to be subject to bids in the upcoming summer.

Kimmich, 28, has been a crucial first-team presence for Bayern since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth around £7.5 million in 2015.

So far, the German has scored 41 goals and provided 100 assists in 367 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far.