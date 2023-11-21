“That’s why he won the Ballon d’Or” - Ex-Brazil international makes ‘crazy’ admission about Lionel Messi

Former Brazil international Felipe Melo has publicly expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi's sustained excellence in football. Melo, who recently clinched a Copa Libertadores title with Fluminense, is in awe of the Argentine legend's performances, especially noting his evolution over time.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Melo reflected on Messi's remarkable journey (via GOAL):

"Messi doesn't have the speed he had a few years ago, but he has much more vision of the game and better things than before. He's still the best player in the world. It's crazy. That's why he won the Ballon d'Or."

Messi's impressive career has continued to hit new heights. Following his pivotal role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, he has made a significant impact in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami. In his debut season, Messi led the Florida outfit to the inaugural Leagues Cup title, earning himself the Golden Boot. He also helped them reach the final of the US Open Cup.

Lionel Messi's tenure at Paris Saint-Germain also benefitted his eighth Ballon d'Or win, as he guided them to maintain their domestic domination.

Now settled across the pond, the Argentine legend will be hoping he can drive Inter Miami to another trophy next season. In the meantime, he will need to prepare for Argentina's World Cup qualifying match against Brazil.

Marcus Thuram reflects on giving away a childhood gift from Lionel Messi

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram recently shared an anecdote about an interaction with Lionel Messi that was marked by a regretful gesture of generosity. This incident dates back to the period when the striker's father Lilian Thuram and Messi were colleagues at Barcelona from 2006 to 2008.

The young aspiring footballer faced a minor hurdle as he needed appropriate boots to participate in a training camp. Lionel Messi stepped in to offer some help and lent his boots to Marcus, who was about 10 years old at the time. The Argentine playmaker also allowed him to keep them.

However, Marcus, unaware of the future significance of this gift, passed them on to a friend the following day. Speaking to DAZN, Thuram expressed his regret (via Daily Post):

“Messi was the only one who could leave me a pair. I was 38 standing, and he was 40–41. I regret it every day.”

Since joining Inter Milan on a free transfer, he has made a significant impact in Serie A, netting four goals in 12 games. His goalscoring efforts have also extended to the Champions League, where he has found the back of the net once in four games.