“That was a shift you’d see from two outer midfield players 15 years ago” – Gary Neville salutes 2 Liverpool players who ‘didn’t take any chances’ against Man City

Gary Neville has hailed the displays of Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott for the incredible defensive shift they put in against Manchester City on Sunday (October 16).

The Reds moved into the top-half Premier League table following a huge victory over the champions in a feisty affair at Anfield. Mohamed Salah's 76th-minute winner nearly blew the roof off Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's side put on a dogged display to keep the incredible City attack at bay.

433 @433 LIVERPOOL ARE THE FIRST TO BEAT CITY THIS SEASON LIVERPOOL ARE THE FIRST TO BEAT CITY THIS SEASON 😲👏 https://t.co/mWXWyJtDUS

Joe Gomez was named the 'Man of the Match' for his performance but Neville gave special praise to Jota and Elliott for their defensive displays. The duo doubled up on City's wingers to help out Liverpool's full-back defensively as Klopp switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville proclaimed:

"At the end, when [Darwin] Nunez and Salah played together, it looked like they'd be a threat. He took a chance, Jurgen Klopp - he's gone 4-4-2 and turned it up a notch."

"There were two really good performances from Jota and Elliott, chasing back and doubling up with the full-backs. That was a shift you'd see from two outer midfield players 15 years ago. They didn't take any chances."

Jota's work rate may have come back to haunt him as he pulled up injured towards the end of the game before being stretchered off.

Put in a serious shift. ‍♂️ Diogo Jota for Liverpool vs. Man City:◉ Most duels won (8)◉ Most chances created (4)◎ 46 touches◎ 5 tackles◎ 5 x possession won◎ 4 touches in opp. box◎ 4 final third entries◎ 2 fouls wonPut in a serious shift.‍♂️ Diogo Jota for Liverpool vs. Man City:◉ Most duels won (8)◉ Most chances created (4)◎ 46 touches◎ 5 tackles◎ 5 x possession won ◎ 4 touches in opp. box ◎ 4 final third entries ◎ 2 fouls won Put in a serious shift. 🏃‍♂️

Gary Neville knew Mohamed Salah would score for Liverpool against Manchester City

Like many of his Reds teammates, Salah has been in poor form this season but delivered when it mattered most against the Cityzens. The Egyptian had missed a one-on-one moment prior to his goal, but Neville knew he wasn't going to make the same mistake twice.

The Manchester United legend said after the full-time whistle:

"You remembered in that moment what Mo Salah has been in the last five years, and we've missed it in this last few months. He's not looked the same and has looked detached from what's happening at Liverpool but we've just seen something pretty spectacular."

"The right side of Liverpool's defense and Salah, who I think have been the two most underperforming areas in the team from the standards they've set over the last few years, were brilliant today."

Neville added:

"[Joe] Gomez and [James] Milner and Salah up front, they were really wonderful and supported by a big effort from everybody else. As he went through for the goal, I never thought he was missing. The finish is fantastic but the brilliant bit is that turn. It's really special."

