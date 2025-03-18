“That shouldn’t be their priority” - Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to end pursuit of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe

Pundit Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to not pursuez Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham. The Blues have been linked with the youngster, who is impressing in the Championship with Sunderland and is set for a Premier League transfer sooner rather than later.

The emergence of Jude Bellingham through the Birmingham City-Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid pipeline overshadowed the emergence of his younger brother Jobe. A midfielder of a similar profile to the older Los Blancos star, 19-year-old Jobe became a regular in the Championship at the age of just 17 and has garnered interest from several top-flight sides.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with the England U21 international, but former Blue star Petit has warned the club from signing the teenager. The 1998 World Cup winner told YaySweepstakes.com that while he respects Jobe, he believes the youngster is not ready for the significant difference between the Blues and Sunderland.

“I have a lot of respect for Jobe Bellingham, but he isn’t ready to play for Chelsea, they cannot be compared to Sunderland in any way. It would be a jump of three or four steps, he is doing great things at Sunderland and has been linked to many top clubs, but he wouldn’t be right for Chelsea. That shouldn’t be their priority," Petit said.

Jobe Bellingham has been in fine form for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists from midfield in the Championship. The youngster has helped the Black Cats reach fourth place in the division, putting them firmly in contention for the promotion playoffs.

Eager to differentiate himself from his Real Madrid superstar brother Jude Bellingham, Jobe has carved out a different path for himself. The midfielder may eventually move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and a host of other sides watching him closely.

Chelsea eyeing double swoop for Real Madrid duo: Reports

Chelsea are eyeing a double swoop to sign Real Madrid forwards Rodrygo and Endrick in the summer, as per reports. The Blues have been linked with the pair of Brazil internationals, who appear to be disgruntled with their status at the Spanish club.

Defensa Central reports that the Blues are prepared to submit an offer of €125 million to sign both forwards from Los Blancos. They value 24-year-old Rodrygo at €80 million and 18-year-old Endrick at €45 million.

Real Madrid are unwilling to listen to offers for both players, who they consider as pivotal to their future, and the players are also uninterested in moving to Stamford Bridge. The Blues may return with an improved offer to sign one or both of the Los Blancos stars in the summer, but present indications are that they will be unsuccessful with any bids.

