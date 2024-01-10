"That signing should never have gone through" - Gary Neville admits Manchester United shouldn't have signed 31-year-old superstar

Gary Neville has made a U-turn over his opinion of Manchester United superstar Casemiro and admits that his former club shouldn't have signed him.

Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in August 2022 in a reported £70 million deal. His arrival enthused United fans who had long desired a world-class holding midfielder.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner enjoyed a superb debut season at Old Trafford. He posted seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions, helping Erik ten Hag's side end a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup.

However, Casemiro has been part of a Manchester United side that have nosedived this season. Ten Hag's men have already crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup and sit eighth in the league after 20 games.

Casemiro has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since November. But, before that, he was receiving criticism for some questionable performances at the heart of the Red Devils' defense.

Neville initially heralded the signing of the Brazil international, labeling him as United's best player last season. That view has now changed and he feels the signing wouldn't have gone through if the club had a sporting director in place.

The former Manchester United captain said on Stick to Football (via SportsJoe):

"Casemiro is perfect example of a short-term signing that is going to cost in the long term. That signing never should have gone through a good sporting director, a good owner, and a good head of recruitment. That signing should have never gone through, it should have been a veto.”

Speculation is growing over Casemiro's future at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival. The INEOS chief has purchased a 25% stake in the club and will oversee sporting operations.

Reports claim that Ratcliffe's team are keen on offloading the Brazilian due to his high wages. He sits on a reported £300,000 per week, the joint-second highest earner at the club, per Salary Sport.

Casemiro was eager for Manchester United to build on their 2022-23 campaign

Casemiro wants to bring the glory days back to Manchester United.

Casemiro demanded more from Manchester United when reflecting on his debut season at Old Trafford. He thanked fans for making him feel welcome at the club and promised them he aims to help get the Red Devils back to the top of English football (via his Instagram account):

"This is only the beginning of our journey. The greatness of this club and this shield must force us to demand more of ourselves. Much more. Here defeat is not (acceptable) and the glory days must return. For that I have come. Come on United!!"

Manchester United have endured a fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They have failed to win the Premier League title since then and have dropped in and out of the top four.

Casemiro is a proven winner, winning 18 major trophies while at Madrid. But, despite a promising debut season, he's not been able to help lift Ten Hag's side out of a murky period in the club's history.