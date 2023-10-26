"That is a very strong lineup", "Easy W" - Fans react as Liverpool name starting XI for Europa League encounter against Toulouse

Liverpool fans are reacting in excitement after Jurgen Klopp named a relatively strong starting XI to face Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield later today (October 26).

The Reds will be aiming to continue their flawless start in the Europa League group stages. They are currently at the summit of Group E with six points from two games, having beaten LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool against Toulouse. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Luke Chambers make up the defense with the latter making his full debut for the Reds.

The midfield consists of Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch. Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, and Darwin Nunez complete Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Fans were left impressed with the starting XI with one posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"Easy W"

Another fan wrote:

"That is a very strong lineup"

The Reds will be confident of securing a result against Toulouse. The two sides have previously met only once, with the French side suffering a 5-0 defeat over two legs in the UEFA Champions League back in 2007.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Darwin Nunez after impressive start to the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Darwin Nunez during the Toulouse pre-match press conference, hailing his impressive start to the season.

The Uruguay international had somewhat of a difficult start to his Liverpool tenure last season, scoring 15 goals in 42 appearances. However, the 24-year-old has looked lively this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions. He has also looked a lot more comfortable in Klopp's system on the pitch, forging a lethal partnership with Mohamed Salah.

Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

“He’s just in a really good moment. Darwin is in a really good moment. Yes, there was some time necessary to adapt to everything: new country, new language, new team, all these kinds of things. That’s long gone. He is in middle of the team, everybody is really happy with him, I’m very happy with him."

He added:

"I think he is really happy in the moment, we are really happy with him. That’s what I can see at least on the pitch and on the training ground, and that’s really important. Really good moment for him.”

Nunez will be aiming to get his second Europa League goal of the season against Toulouse later today.