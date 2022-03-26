"That’s a superstar signing they are looking for" - Darren Bent urges Newcastle United to move for Real Madrid star

Following Real Madrid star Gareth Bale's match-winning performance for Wales against Austria, his former teammate Darren Bent has urged Newcastle United to sign him as a free agent this summer.

Gareth Bale was on song when Wales took on Austria in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff match, scoring a brace to give his side a crucial 2-1 victory. The Real Madrid man opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a sensational free-kick before doubling his and Wales' lead in the 51st minute.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Stunning from Gareth Bale.



Oh my word this angle is satisfying.Stunning from Gareth Bale. Oh my word this angle is satisfying.Stunning from Gareth Bale. 👏https://t.co/J4GbMMOLeU

Although Marcel Sabitzer scored a few minutes later to keep Austria in the game, Wales managed to fend them off to subsequently pick up the win.

Notably, Gareth Bale is set to become a free agent this summer when his Real Madrid contract expires as he looks unlikely to sign a new deal. Despite effectively being a club legend, Bale has been constantly under attack from Real Madrid fans, as well as the spanish press (who most recently labeled him a parasite) in recent years.

The Welshman may be 32-years-old, but if his latest performance for Wales is anything to go by, Bale still has plenty to offer. The four-time UEFA Champions League winner will bring plenty to the table at whichever club he decides to join. Due to the circumstances, Bale continues to be linked with multiple clubs he could potentially move to. However, his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Darren Bent is of the opinion that Bale would be the perfect 'superstar signing' that Newcastle United and their wealthy new owners are said to be looking for.

As per HITC, Bent lauded Bale after the Wales vs Austria match for his performance and urged Newcastle United to consider recruiting him this summer when asked about the possibility. Bent said:

“He is incredible, Gareth Bale, we have seen it time and time again.

“That’s a superstar signing they are looking for. I think they (Newcastle fans) would be happy with it.”

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale reacts to Wales' 2-1 win against Austria

Wales v Austria: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Gareth Bale was naturally elated in his post-match interview following Wales' crucial 2-1 win versus Austria. Although the 32-year-old has made just 5 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, he seemed to be in form for his national side when it was most needed.

Speaking to BBC Sport (via Football365) about the result, Bale said:

“It was a massive game. We knew that. We had to perform and dig deep and use our experience in big games. It’s the perfect scenario,” Bale said (via BBC Sport).

“I can hit a free-kick if I am able to play. It was nice to see it go in. The early goal gave us that momentum and the second one was nice as well.

“I had some cramp at the end which I guess is normal but l will run into the ground for this country and we all did that tonight.

“That’s half the job done. We will enjoy tonight. There is still another tough game against either Scotland or Ukraine and we will be ready for that when it comes.”

