“That is for sure” - Arsenal legend David Seaman offers January transfer advice to Aaron Ramsdale 

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has advised Aaron Ramsdale to stay at the club and fight for his place. He believes that Mikel Arteta's plans will become clear at the end of November when they face Lens and Wolverhampton.

Speaking to BBC, Seaman claimed that he understands why Ramsdale would want to leave the club. He added that the decision to drop the Englishman was a bizarre move from the Arsenal manager said:

"If Aaron goes in at the weekend, then he's left out for the next game, then we know who Mikel's number one is. It's not good for Aaron. He's a top-class goalkeeper, there's no doubt about that."

"If he's not playing for Arsenal, it's going to affect his England chances. Going into next summer, where Aaron is really pushing to become England goalkeeper - he needs to be playing."

Seaman doesn't think that Ramsdale should not consider a switch in the January window and said:

"I think January will be a bit too soon for a move away. It's the game after this weekend, that's where we will find a lot of answers. From what Mikel was saying when he brought Raya in, when he talked about rotating goalkeepers in games, which I still found a bit bizarre, we'll have to wait and see after this game. Ramsdale's too good to be a number two, that is for sure."

Arsenal signed David Raya from Brentford on loan for the season. The Spaniard has made a few mistakes in the ongoing campaign fans have been calling for Ramsdale to be added back to the starting XI.

Aaron Ramsdale's father not happy with Arsenal manager's decision

Aaron Ramsdale's father spoke to the Highbury Squad podcast and claimed that he was not happy with Arteta's decision to drop the goalkeeper. He said via Sky Sports:

"We did not have a clue [Ramsdale was going to be dropped]. I didn't have a clue, our family didn't have a clue, Aaron didn't have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing. All of a sudden, he's not been played. Even though the way it's been done, in my eyes, it's been wrong."

The Gunners have an option to sign Raya on a permanent deal next summer. Meanwhile, Ramsdale has been linked with a move away with reports suggesting Chelsea are showing interest.