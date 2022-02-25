"That is the target" - Lee Dixon advices Arsenal to go after Chelsea rather than Manchester United

Former Arsenal star Lee Dixon believes the Gunners should look to overtake Chelsea in the Premier League rather than just Manchester United.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the league. They are just five points behind Chelsea with a game in hand and one point away from Manchester United with two games in hand. The Blues sit in third place while the Red Devils are fourth.

The north London club secured a stunning 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday. This put them in a brilliant position in the table.

Dixon believes that they should aim to overtake Chelsea. Speaking to Amazon Prime, he said:

"If I’m in that Arsenal dressing room now I’m not looking at Man United I’m looking at Chelsea. With our game in hand and two points behind Chelsea, they’ve got games than us to play in the Champions League, I’m getting my sights at where Arsenal should be, or should have been for years, all of a sudden that is the target they should be aiming at."

He added:

"[Former Arsenal captain] Tony Adams would be going around saying in the dressing room, ‘you know what?, forget Man United, we’re going for Chelsea."

"A lot of credit goes to Arteta" - Lee Dixon on Arsenal's win over Wolves

Wolves took the lead against the Gunners on Thursday with an early goal by Hee-chan Hwang. It seemed like a tough night for the Gunners before manager Mikel Arteta made his substitutions.

Mikel Arteta’s side are just one point behind fourth with two games in hand. Only Liverpool (33) and Man City (31) have won more points at home than Arsenal (29) in the Premier League this season.Mikel Arteta’s side are just one point behind fourth with two games in hand. Only Liverpool (33) and Man City (31) have won more points at home than Arsenal (29) in the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta’s side are just one point behind fourth with two games in hand. 💪 https://t.co/eCcxlW0Qvk

He brought in Nicolas Pepe for Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah for Cedric Soares in the 71st and 76th minute respectively. Both substitutes changed the game, combining for Arsenal's first goal and were also part of the second goal.

Dixon said about the match:

"They showed a lot of character out there as Wolves are a frustrating team to play against because of the way they close space down, they don’t give anything away, and when they started to drop into a proper five and make it difficult."

He added:

"A lot of credit goes to Arteta for making those substitutions at the right time with the right player. Pepe hasn’t played a lot of football, but he is an impact player, and they weren’t moving so they wanted to move them."

The Gunners will now be in action after nine days. They take on Watford in the Premier League on March 6.

