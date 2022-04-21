"That tells you everything" - Paul Merson blames Arsenal star for his role in Chelsea's second equalizer 

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has criticized goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for failing to stop Chelsea's first equalizer in their Premier League clash on Wednesday. Chelsea came from behind twice on the night to equalize but the match ended at 4-2 in favor of Mikel Arteta's men.

This was the Gunners' first win in their last four league games. With the win, they went level on points with Tottenham Hotspur and kept their Champions League hopes alive.

Two first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe were equalized by Chelsea's Timo Werner and Cesar Azpiliqueta.

However, Merson said that Werner's strike from outside the box, which was deflected by Granit Xhaka, should have been saved by Ramsdale. The former Arsenal man believes that Ramsdale could have easily saved the deflected shot in the 17th minute of the game.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Arsenal legend Paul Merson slams 'lazy' Aaron Ramsdale after his error for Diogo Jota's opener in Liverpool defeat trib.al/xdZkbXJ Arsenal legend Paul Merson slams 'lazy' Aaron Ramsdale after his error for Diogo Jota's opener in Liverpool defeat trib.al/xdZkbXJ

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Chelsea-Arsenal match, Merson shared his disappointment against Aaron Ramsdale. He said (via Metro):

''I’m not a goalie but for me the keeper has to save that. He’s flat footed and he dives very, very late. Look at the three players who were in front of the ball when the shot goes in [Xhaka, Ben White, Rob Holding].''

He added:

''They all turn around to look at the goalie and they are not happy. They cannot believe he hasn’t saved it and for me that tells you everything. It’s still come a long way and it’s not come at pace, he’s [Xhaka] taken the power out of it, and you can see how they weren’t happy with him letting that goal in.''

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta surprised over Bukayo Saka's decision to take the penalty against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has said that he was pleasantly surprised to see Bukayo Saka stepping up and taking the penalty against Chelsea in the EPL clash on Thursday. The 20-year-old took a confident strike from the spot to help his team register a crucial win in the league ahead of their weekend clash against Manchester United.

afcstuff @afcstuff Mikel Arteta on Saka’s penalty: “I thought that Gabi was going to take it. When I saw that Bukayo took it, honestly, my first thing that I thought was back in the summer. For him to have the courage to say, ‘I’m going to take it’, for me it’s ‘chapeau’, even if he had missed it.” Mikel Arteta on Saka’s penalty: “I thought that Gabi was going to take it. When I saw that Bukayo took it, honestly, my first thing that I thought was back in the summer. For him to have the courage to say, ‘I’m going to take it’, for me it’s ‘chapeau’, even if he had missed it.” https://t.co/6zqVRcbq1p

Saka missed his chance in England's penalty shootout in the Euro Finals last year, allowing Italy to lift the European title on penalties. The Arsenal manager believes that the teenager has learned a lot from his previous mistakes and will be a key player for the English club.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit