"That is a thing I will tell my children, and my grandchildren" - PSG star on playing alongside Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar at club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha has discussed how it felt to play alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar at the club. The trio are among the best players in the sport's history and spent two seasons together in the French Capital.

Vitinha joined PSG in the summer of 2022 from FC Porto for a reported €41.5 million fee. The 24-year-old spent a season with all three stars, and in a recent interview with The Times (via GOAL), he discussed playing alongside them.

“It was not easy. Even in the games, with the chores I had. But I will remember it for the rest of my career. Because I played with the best. That is a thing I will tell my children, and my grandchildren, one day,” Vitinha said.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have all left the French giants in the ensuing years. Messi plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer, and Neymar plays for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

"We spent some good years together, but then, when Messi arrived, I think he got a little jealous" - Neymar on Kylian Mbappe's attitude change after Lionel Messi arrived at PSG

Former PSG star Neymar has stated that Kylian Mbappe's attitude at the club changed following the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2021. The Argentine great joined the Paris-based outfit after his contract with Barcelona expired and the Catalonian giants were unable to renew it.

The Brazilian and Argentine greats first played together in Catalonia after Neymar joined Blaugrana from Santos for a reported €88 million fee. He joined PSG for a world record €222 million fee in 2017 and was joined by Mbappe in the same summer.

Speaking about his time with the duo in Paris in a recent podcast appearance with former Brazilian star Romario, Neymar said:

"I had my issues with him, we had a little fight, but he was a boy who at the beginning, when he arrived, was fundamental, I always told him, I joked with him, that he was going to be one of the best, I always helped him, I talked to him. He came to my house, we went out to dinner together."

Neymar added:

"We spent some good years together, but then, when Messi arrived, I think he got a little jealous. He didn't want to share me with anyone and then the fights began, the change of behavior. You have to realise that you don't play alone. You have to have the others on your side: 'I'm the best, OK', but who's going to give you the ball? You have to have good people who give you the ball. It was everyone's ego...so it couldn't work. Nowadays, if nobody runs, if nobody helps each other, it's impossible to win."

