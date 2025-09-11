“That tips the balance” - Michael Owen picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Englishman believes the French forward has been the best player, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Lamine Yamal.

Ad

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda via betting site BetSelect, Owen stated that PSG's treble-winning season tips the balance in Dembele's favor this year. He admitted that Yamal has a good chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, while Salah deserved an honorable mention for his season, but backed the former Barcelona winger and said:

"Yamal must have a good chance. He’s an incredibly talented player. I thought Paris Saint-Germain was just brilliant last year, and I think Dembélé probably would be my pick. Mo Salah deserves another honourable mention. He gets a mention every year. He's obviously yet to win it, but he certainly deserves a big mention. But with Paris Saint-Germain having such a good season, I think that tips the balance. And personally, I would vote for Dembélé."

Ad

Trending

Ousmane Dembele played 53 matches for PSG in the 2024/25 season as they went on to win the UEFA Champions League, Coupe de France, and Ligue 1 title. He scored 35 times for the French side, while also getting 16 assists in all competitions.

PSG president backed Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to beIN Sports in August and claimed that Ousmane Dembele deserved to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes that the PSG star was the standout player of the 2024/25 season and said:

Ad

"Ousmane Dembélé as the Ballon d'Or favorite? Yes, absolutely. Dembélé is an extraordinary player who truly works for the team, and he's an incredible person as well... I think you all know this, so I hope everyone gives their honest opinion on the matter. He's the favorite and I hope everyone votes honestly."

Ad

Earlier in the summer, Al-Khelaifi told DAZN that questions need to be asked of the Ballon d'Or award if Dembele did not win it this year. He said:

"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d’Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d'Or. He has done everything."

Ousmane Dembele is one of the nine PSG players to be nominated for the award this year. Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are also in the running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More