“That tips the balance” - Michael Owen picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Englishman believes the French forward has been the best player, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Lamine Yamal.
Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda via betting site BetSelect, Owen stated that PSG's treble-winning season tips the balance in Dembele's favor this year. He admitted that Yamal has a good chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, while Salah deserved an honorable mention for his season, but backed the former Barcelona winger and said:
"Yamal must have a good chance. He’s an incredibly talented player. I thought Paris Saint-Germain was just brilliant last year, and I think Dembélé probably would be my pick. Mo Salah deserves another honourable mention. He gets a mention every year. He's obviously yet to win it, but he certainly deserves a big mention. But with Paris Saint-Germain having such a good season, I think that tips the balance. And personally, I would vote for Dembélé."
Ousmane Dembele played 53 matches for PSG in the 2024/25 season as they went on to win the UEFA Champions League, Coupe de France, and Ligue 1 title. He scored 35 times for the French side, while also getting 16 assists in all competitions.
PSG president backed Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to beIN Sports in August and claimed that Ousmane Dembele deserved to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes that the PSG star was the standout player of the 2024/25 season and said:
"Ousmane Dembélé as the Ballon d'Or favorite? Yes, absolutely. Dembélé is an extraordinary player who truly works for the team, and he's an incredible person as well... I think you all know this, so I hope everyone gives their honest opinion on the matter. He's the favorite and I hope everyone votes honestly."
Earlier in the summer, Al-Khelaifi told DAZN that questions need to be asked of the Ballon d'Or award if Dembele did not win it this year. He said:
"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d’Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d'Or. He has done everything."
Ousmane Dembele is one of the nine PSG players to be nominated for the award this year. Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are also in the running.