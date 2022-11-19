“That triggers stress” – Pochettino makes interesting assessment on why Lionel Messi endures more pressure playing with Neymar and Mbappe at PSG compared to Argentina national team

Mauricio Pochettino recently spoke about why Lionel Messi has more pressure playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) than the Argentina national team.

Pochettino stated that Argentina captain Messi must share the dressing room with superstar players Neymar and Mbappe from Brazil and France, respectively.

Furthermore, PSG have players like Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma in their ranks.

Speaking to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Pochettino said:

"A national team cannot be compared to a club team. That applies all the more here. At PSG, Messi, as Argentina captain, had to share the space with Ney, the Brazil captain, and Kylian Mbappé , who is France's quintessential figure."

He added:

"And then there was at PSG, for example, Donnarumma or Verratti, who are not at the World Cup now, but were European champions with Italy last year."

MNM for PSG after the first part of the season:Messi - 12 goals, 14 assistsNeymar - 15 goals 12 assistsMbappe - 19 goals 5 assistsinvolvements in goals overall 🤯 MNM for PSG after the first part of the season:Messi - 12 goals, 14 assists 2⃣6⃣Neymar - 15 goals 12 assists 2⃣7⃣Mbappe - 19 goals 5 assists 2⃣4⃣7⃣7⃣ involvements in goals overall 🤯❤️💙🙌 https://t.co/L9JaapOcvR

Pochettino added that the pressure is not only on the field for Messi while playing for PSG. Off-the-field issues, such as handling the media and comparisons with other players, are rather less for the little magician while playing for Argentina.

"I don't just mean that on the field, but also in the media. You have to share the lead role. That triggers stress. As I said: Messi is the best player in the world. But he's also only human, with insecurities and doubts... With the Argentina national team, on the other hand, it's much more obvious in comparison that we're all talking about Messi and the rest. That alone means that his behavior there is different."

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently explained what makes the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe so lethal

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

All three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have been in spectacular form for PSG so far this season. Speaking of his superstar attacking trio, Christophe Galtier recently said (via PSG Talk):

“They play together, They have a real ongoing relationship in practice, every day. They look out for each other. It’s a daily reality. They are three great players with different personalities, different ages. They know very well that they will succeed by playing for each other.”

