"That is not at all true" - Former Arsenal star quashes rumors claiming he left the Gunners because his family wasn't happy

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka recently shut down rumors claiming that he left the Emirates because his family wasn't happy in London.

Xhaka joined Arsenal in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of £35 million from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach. He plied his trade for the Gunners for seven seasons, helping the club win four trophies, including two FA Cups.

The Switzerland skipper scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists in 297 appearances across all competitions. He was also an integral component in Arsenal's midfield during the 2022-23 campaign, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Granit Xhaka recently joined Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract for £21.4 million. Fans were split on why he left with many claiming it was due to his family being unhappy in London.

However, Xhaka divulged the real reason in an interview with Keystone-SDA. He said (via Sport Witness):

“There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true. The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges."

He added:

“After seven years, the time has come for something completely new. The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes [sporting director] and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me.”

When asked why he chose Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka replied:

“This club has a big name in Germany and Europe. I’m convinced by the idea, I’m convinced by how the club is run. Good players have always played here. I like peace and order."

“With Alonso, there’s a manager who is responsible, who represents and implements exactly these values. It stands for good and reasonable work. And of course: The length of the contract gives me security – I’m not someone who likes to play poker.”

Granit Xhaka credits Mikel Arteta for Arsenal's return to the UCL

In the aforementioned interview, Granit Xhaka credited Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for the Gunners' impressive showing during the 2022-23 season.

The north London outfit had a stellar campaign and nearly won the Premier League title. They finished second with 84 points, just five behind Manchester City. Even though they didn't win any silverware, the Gunners qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Xhaka praised Arteta for Arsenal's turnaround in fortunes and said:

“He’s a coach I respect immensely. A coach who understands an incredible amount of football. Someone who sees football with completely different eyes. I had a great relationship with him. Thanks in part to him, we achieved what was missing for years: the Champions League."

Arteta began his career in management with the Gunners in December of 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery. Since then, he has managed 180 games, winning 103, drawing 30, and losing 47 with a win percentage of 57.2%.

The Spaniard has also won two trophies at the club, including the 2020 FA Cup.

