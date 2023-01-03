“That type of player” – Jamie Carragher urges Klopp to sign a player similar to ex-Liverpool star to solve issue at Anfield

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to sign a player with qualities similar to former Reds star Georginio Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum made 237 appearances for the Kops before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021.

Carragher urged his former team to sign a player of the same qualities as Klopp's side continue to struggle in the Premier League. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former central defender said (via Mirror):

"People keep talking about Bellingham and rightly so - he’s going to be one of the best players in world football. If Liverpool don’t get top four then that is going to be a problem but for me, which is maybe as important as a Bellingham type if you can get him, would be a Wijnaldum type.

"That type of player who alongside a Fabinho can just protect that back four, and stop players running through towards that defence."

He further added:

"When you look at the age profile of a lot of the players within the squad, they’ve got a lot of players in their 30s or coming into their 30s who’ve been great for the club, but that is one of the reasons why the ownership is up for sale, or they’re looking for investment."

Jamie Carragher said Liverpool need to spend €200 million in the transfer market

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League

Jamie Carragher further stated that the Reds will need to spend close to €200 million in the transfer market to compete for the Premier League title.

He added that despite spending so much money, clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea are struggling to establish themselves as title challengers. Carragher stated:

"You look at what Chelsea and Man United spent in the summer, and they’re still not close to winning the title, so it shows you the kind of funds that you need to compete at the top of the league....but I think this is a case of now Liverpool need to spend about £200million."

He further added:

"I’m not saying that in terms of that’s the secret to success - there’s lots of teams who have shown that doesn’t necessarily work ... need to sign maybe three midfield players, I would say. Not necessarily all to play, but Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, even James Milner, they’re all out of contract."

The Liverpool legend concluded:

"The age of Thiago who is injured quite a lot, Henderson, Fabinho, I think Liverpool need three midfield players and when you’re talking about real quality you need at least £40-50 million on those types of players, I would imagine."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 I’ve not been watching a Klopp team for a lot of this season, it’s a team now that cannot cope with the intensity of the opposition. It reminds me of WENGER’s Arsenal, going from a powerful & pacy team to a technical one. Defensively it’s a shambles. #BRELIV I’ve not been watching a Klopp team for a lot of this season, it’s a team now that cannot cope with the intensity of the opposition. It reminds me of WENGER’s Arsenal, going from a powerful & pacy team to a technical one. Defensively it’s a shambles. #BRELIV

Liverpool suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat against Brentford in their last Premier League fixture. They are currently sixth in the standings, with 28 points from 17 games.

Poll : 0 votes