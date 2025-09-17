"That was utterly stupid from him" - Craig Burley slams Real Madrid man for his 'idiotic' act in 2-1 win against Marseille

Former Chelsea man Craig Burley has slammed Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal for getting sent off against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League clash. The Spaniard headbutted the goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in the 72nd minute, and was sent off after VAR spotted it.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley said that the red card has put Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in a tough spot as Carvajal is out for the next three games, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured and could be out for up to eight weeks. He believes that there was no need for the Spaniard to lose his cool and headbutt the Marseille goalkeeper and said:

"That was idiotic from Carvajal. He's (Trent) come off with a hamstring injury, might be (out) for 2,3, 6 or even 8 weeks, he doesn't know. Carvajal is arguably the starting full back, Trent is the one getting a bit of game time here and there, and he knows better, he has been one of the best in the business. This has put his manager in a predicament now, he might have to put Valverde back out there or something, that was just utterly stupid from him and he can have no complaints."

Alonso also admitted that the red card was avoidable and added that they had already spoken about it after the game. He said (via MadridUniversal):

"The expulsion was avoidable, it's a shame. We'll have to talk about it. And the other thing, what the referee called."

Trent Alexander-Arnold started for Real Madrid against Marseille, but was taken off in the fifth minute after pulling his hamstring. Carvajal was substituted in for the Englishman and played just over an hour before getting sent off.

Xabi Alonso hails Real Madrid players after picking up win despite red card

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the 2-1 win over Marseille, admitting that his players showed spirit to pick up the win despite going down to 10 men. He added that the red card complicated things, but he was delighted to get all three points. He said (via MadridUniversal):

"A lot happened in the match. The first half-hour was very good, with many chances. We could have taken the lead, but we conceded. Then everything became level. We were pushing until things got complicated with Carva's sending-off."

"And the team showed their self-respect, their Champions League spirit. We didn't back down; we wanted to win. And that spirit allowed us to defend with 10 men and hardly have any trouble."

Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot in either half, after Timothy Weah gave Marseille an early lead at Santiago Bernabeu.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More