"That was vital for my decision" - Richarlison explains why he picked Tottenham over Chelsea and Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has lifted the lid on Chelsea and Arsenal's interest in signing him earlier this summer.

The Brazil international made his £60 million move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after a four-year spell with Everton.

The versatile attacker has revealed that both Chelsea and Arsenal were interested in his services but Spurs acted quickly to win the race for his signature.

The 36-time capped Brazilian international has also claimed that Everton needed to balance their books in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

He told Goal:

“I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know?"

He added:

"It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest."

The former Watford forward has insisted that Antonio Conte also played a key role in convincing him and the negotiations took very little time as well. He added:

“I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team. Then it was all about the clubs negotiating a deal, and fortunately, everything went well. Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he’d like to have me on board – that was vital for my decision.”

Richarlison registered 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 matches for Everton.

Chelsea and Arsenal could have both benefitted had they beaten Tottenham for Richarlison's signing

Despite strong competition for places at Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison has already done enough to impress Spurs fans.

The Brazilian has started just two games in the Premier League and two in the Champions League while coming on as a substitute on four occasions.

He has already found the back of the net twice and has also recorded two assists so far in just 406 minutes of first-team football.

He was decisive with his brace against Marseille, giving his side a valuable 2-0 win in the Champions League.

Chelsea and Arsenal could have both benefitted had they managed to acquire the services of the dynamic attacker.

Richarlison is capable of playing anywhere in the final third and also boasts plenty of Premier League experience.

