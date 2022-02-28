"That wasn’t great by Keita" - Gary Neville says Liverpool man's challenge on Chelsea's Chalobah looked 'a little dangerous'

Former England right-back turned TV pundit Gary Neville claimed that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's challenge on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah at the League Cup final 'wasn’t great'.

It was a highly entertaining final even though the two sides could not be separated after 120 minutes of football. Liverpool were finally able to overcome the Blues via a dramatic penalty shootout with the Reds winning 11-10. Chelsea number two Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was subbed in for the penalties, was the only player out of the 22 to convert from the spot.

Following Chelsea's loss on penalties, questions were raised about the standard of refereeing.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita managed to escape punishment for a poor challenge. It was a 50-50 ball and Chalobah was the only player to get a touch on the ball, with Keita catching the defender in the groin with his studs up.

As per Neville, it was not a challenge worthy of a red card but certainly enough to be given a foul. The 47-year-old told Sky Sports Football as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Well, he (referee) has let most things go. It did look a little dangerous. Maybe both players went in the same. I thought Keita was late but I might be wrong. That wasn’t great by Keita. That was a foul."

Football Daily @footballdaily

Red card



Dermot Gallagher felt Naby Keita's challenge on Trevoh Chalobah was worthy of a yellow card and not a red card.



Keita was not initially in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup but an injury to Thiago Alcantara during warm-ups enforced the change. Neville added:

“The referee has got a lot right today and he gets that one wrong. He just misses the ball and it’s that follow through. It’s not a red card but I do think it was a foul.”

Liverpool and Chelsea come up with an absolute cracker of a match

Liverpool and Chelsea have had some thrilling contests between them over the years. Even though the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, there was no shortage of excitement.

The game was absolutely full of drama and the Reds eventually managed to win the League Cup for a record ninth time, eclipsing Manchester City's eight.

h @harryatmiller Naby Keïta found out he was playing in a cup final fifteen minutes before kick off. Keïta bossed the game and helped us bring the trophy home.



Put some respect on his name. Naby Keïta found out he was playing in a cup final fifteen minutes before kick off. Keïta bossed the game and helped us bring the trophy home. Put some respect on his name. https://t.co/j7a5RCcZcX

A number of goals were ruled offside while both Edouard Mendy and Caoimhin Kelleher made several crucial saves to keep their respective sides in the game.

Both teams are still in the running for the FA Cup and Champions League while Liverpool are also in a two-horse race with Manchester City for the Premier League.

