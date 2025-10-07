“That will absolutely be the case” - Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger comment on Florian Wirtz struggling at Liverpool

Germany legends Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger have opened up on Florian Wirtz's form at Liverpool. They expressed their confidence in the midfielder and said that players need time to adapt.
Liverpool signed Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for a huge transfer fee of £116 million. However, he has been unable to make a big impact so far. The German midfielder recorded one assist in the FA Community Shield but has been without a goal contribution in nine games across competitions since then.
However, Schweinsteiger believes Wirtz can turn it around at Liverpool, as he said on RTL:
"We have to give the players a bit of time. Especially when you move from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, you also have to adjust a bit. I've experienced that myself. He will delight us all in the future. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic footballer, a great character. We should be happy that we have such a player in Germany."
Philipp Lahm echoed the former Manchester United midfielder's thoughts, saying:
“I'm not worried about Florian Wirtz at all because he's such an outstanding, brilliant player who simply makes his teammates better. Quality and class always prevail, and that will absolutely be the case with Florian Wirtz."
Wirtz, 22, recorded 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season.
Florian Wirtz opened up about his slow start to life at Liverpool
Florian Wirtz compared the Premier League and the Bundesliga after his move to Liverpool a few weeks ago. He said that the physical intensity is similar, but added that he had "special protection" in the Bundesliga. He also asserted confidence in his ability to turn things around at Anfield.
"It's a change and a process that you have to go through over weeks. I try to take a little something with me every day, think about what I can do better, including in training. I'm very confident that at some point I'll get into the swing of things and be back in a normal rhythm.
"It's not a completely different kind of football, just a game like any other. However, it's more physically intense and perhaps involves a bit more running. The opponents are on your heels more the whole time. But I'm used to that from the Bundesliga, where I was often under special protection."
As per a report by Opta, published on October 1, Wirtz and Grealish had created the most chances across all competitions among Premier League players with 21.