 “That will be his destiny” - Journalist confirms Lionel Messi’s next club amid interest from Barcelona, Saudi and MLS clubs

Renowned Argentine reporter Hernan Castillo has claimed that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will sign for Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami this month.

With his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expiring on June 30, speculation about Lionel Messi’s future has been at an all-time high. According to multiple reports, three clubs are in the running for securing Messi’s services this summer: Barcelona, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, and MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Messi and Co. have reportedly been holding meetings with all potential suitors, and Castillo is confident that the Argentina icon will ultimately rule in Inter Miami’s favor.

Hernán Castillo @HernanSCastillo Lo cuento en @Continental590 de 19 a 21 Messi jugará en Inter de Miami. Ya no más reuniones. Ese será su destino Lo cuento en @Continental590 de 19 a 21 Messi jugará en Inter de Miami. Ya no más reuniones. Ese será su destino

Castillo wrote on Twitter:

“I tell you on @Continental590 from 19 to 21 [June], Messi will play for Inter Miami. No more meetings. That will be his destination.”

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently held a meeting with the 35-year-old’s agent/father, Jorge Messi. The cash-strapped Spanish champions, however, were reportedly unable to present an official offer in that meeting.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.



Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. Barcelona were not able present official bid to Messi yet during the meeting.Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. Barcelona were not able present official bid to Messi yet during the meeting. 🇦🇷Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. https://t.co/0us5IOa9Sp

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, on the other hand, remain keen on signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. They are prepared to pay him close to a record €1 billion over a two-year stay.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AlHilal



Inter Miami presented their bid last week.



Still waiting for Messi’s final decision. Sources close to Al Hilal deny any new, improved proposal to Leo Messi. It’s still the same bid on the table revealed back in April — close to €1B package salary x two years.Inter Miami presented their bid last week.Still waiting for Messi’s final decision. Sources close to Al Hilal deny any new, improved proposal to Leo Messi. It’s still the same bid on the table revealed back in April — close to €1B package salary x two years. 🇸🇦🇦🇷 #AlHilalInter Miami presented their bid last week.Still waiting for Messi’s final decision. https://t.co/waSEvXYAgJ

Inter Miami, meanwhile, sent in their offer last week. As per Spanish outlet SPORT, they are willing to pay him €50 million per season for four years.

Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti exchange heartfelt messages following the confirmation of Argentine superstar’s PSG exit

PSG midfield maestro recently took to Instagram to wish Lionel Messi all the best for the next chapter of his life. The Italian hailed the Argentinian as the best player in the world, stating it was a privilege to share the pitch with him.

He posted an image of him hugging Messi, with the following caption:

“As a player you are the best of all but as a person you are even better. good luck to you and your family on your new experience. It was great sharing these 2 years with you ❤️ @leomessi”

Messi was quick to respond with kind words, thanking Verratti for being so welcoming. He replied:

“Thank you so much for everything in these two years. I didn't know you personally and you helped me from day one. It was a pleasure to have shared the court with you and much more everything I lived outside, Marco! Big hug. @marco_verratti92”

Verratti and Messi played 57 together for PSG across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, combining for one goal.

Poll : 0 votes