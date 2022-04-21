“That will give him a huge lift” – Shay Given lavishes praise on Thierry ‘Henry-like’ Newcastle star after win over Crystal Palace

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay given has heaped praise on Miguel Almiron following his sensational strike against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Paraguayan international scored the only goal for Eddie Howe's side in their 1-0 win against the Eagles in the Premier League.

It was Almiron's first goal of the season. In fact, it was his first club goal since February 2021 and he ensured that it was a memorable one for himself and the fans.

Given has lavished praise on the 28-year-old for his incredible finish, comparing it to legendary former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. The Magpies legend has also heaped praise on midfield dynamo Bruno Guimarães for his involvement in the goal.

With their win against Patrick Vieira's side, Newcastle United now have six consecutive victories at St. James' Park.

The job Howe has done since taking over at the club in November begs description and Given has acknowledged that.

The 45-year-old told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“We are heading for Europe now. What a brilliant finish from Almiron. He looks like he has scored 20 goals this season. Shirt off. I think it’s Guimarães also involved in the build-up. Fantastic volley to play Almiron through. That’s a brilliant finish. Henry-like, but from the other side. He just bends it around the goalkeeper. No chance for him."

He added:

“You could see the relief in his face. He would have expected this season to come with more goals. Hopefully, we talk about confidence in football, that will give him a huge lift. The job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle is absolutely brilliant.”

Eddie Howe has done an incredible job at Newcastle United so far

Eddie Howe was appointed Newcastle United manager in November following an abysmal start to the season under Steve Bruce. At that point in time, the Magpies' hopes of staying alive in the top tier of English football seemed like a tall order.

The Tyneside club failed to win any of their opening 11 matches while Howe himself failed to taste a victory in his first three games.

However, they have been exceptional since the turn of the new year. Only Liverpool have taken more points this calendar year than Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The North East club currently find themselves 11th in the league table only by virtue of goal difference.

Given their excellent momentum, they could potentially finish in the top-half this season and that would be truly remarkable from Howe.

