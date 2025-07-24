“That will not happen” - Liverpool legend offers emphatic reply when asked about Lionel Messi facing ban for missing MLS All-Star Game

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has offered an empathetic response when asked whether Lionel Messi should be suspended for missing the MLS All-Star game. Messi and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba did not participate in the MLS All-Stars game against Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 23.

Ad

The two former Barcelona stars did not report to MLS All-Star training, which started on Monday. And, now they face the risk of a one-match ban in the MLS for not participating in the game.

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Steve Nicol has defended Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for not taking part in the game. He has insisted that players should have the choice whether they want to play in the All-Star game.

Ad

Trending

The former Scottish right-back was asked whether Messi and Alba should be handed a one-match suspension. Nicol said, as quoted by ESPN:

"No I don't see it that way at all. This is an extra game and it should be a choice. You shouldn't be forced into doing anything. I totally disagree with that 100%. And, if they, and well, they won't, number one, they won't. They- they will not boy."

Ad

The former Liverpool defender added:

"So in theory, they could have a one-game suspension. The rule is, they have a one-game suspension, right? That will not happen. That will absolutely not happen. And absolutely, players in an All-Star game, in my opinion, should not be forced into playing. If they wasnt a break, they want a rest, they don't want to play, they should have a choice."

Ad

According to the MLS rules, players must participate in the All-Star game if they have been picked. Unless a player is injured, he would be served a one-game ban if he does not take part in the game.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could now be forced to miss Inter Miami's home fixture against FC Cincinnati this weekend. Despite the two stars not playing, MLS All-Stars secured a 3-1 win against Liga MX All-Stars.

Ad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s old quote on skipping the MLS All-Stars Game comes to light as Lionel Messi faces the risk of suspension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s old quote on not participating in the MLS All-Stars game has resurfaced as Lionel Messi faces the risk of suspension. The Argentine superstar and his teammate Jordi Alba skipped the All-Star game and could now be imposed a one-match ban in the MLS.

Ad

Back in 2018, Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced a similar situation when he was banned for one game as he did not play in the All-Star game. LA Galaxy lost 2-1 to Colorado Rapids in that game which led to the former Swedish superstar hitting out at the MLS. He said, as quoted by ESPN:

"It think it is ridiculous, but yeah, no comments. They do whatever they want. I come from a different world, I come from the real world. It is what it is. I respect in the end, and I'm sorry for my teammates only that I could not help them in the game. But yeah, people are interested in different things. They lose on it, and for me it doesn't matter."

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could now be suspended for Inter Miami's next MLS fixture. The Herons will take on FC Cincinnati at home this weekend and could be without the former Barcelona duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More