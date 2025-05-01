  • home icon
  • Football
  • Arsenal
  • "That will be a huge difference next week" - Alan Shearer names Arsenal star who could be the difference-maker in the second leg vs PSG

"That will be a huge difference next week" - Alan Shearer names Arsenal star who could be the difference-maker in the second leg vs PSG

By Abel Yisa
Modified May 01, 2025 12:30 GMT
Newcastle United FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Newcastle United FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Alan Shearer believes that return of Arsenal's midfielder Thomas Partey will make a difference in their clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Partey was suspended for accumulation of bookings during the first leg which the Gunners registered a 1-0 loss to the Parisians.

Ad

Speaking on Gary Lineker's The Rest Is Football, Shearer was questioned on what the Gunners need to do to overcome PSG. He said (via Football365):

“Well, they’ll have Thomas Partey back, that’ll be a huge difference,” If Partey is playing last (Tuesday) night, I don’t think Dembele gets that space that he’s got for that goal. I think Partey would have been in that position."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

“They were – with it being so early on, they were in two minds, where the centre-half goes right in there with him tight, and they just didn’t get the press right. PSG, with their quality, they beat the press with ease, and it was brilliant the way they did it. I really don’t think that happens if Partey is playing, and that will be a huge difference next week.”
Ad

In the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, Partey's defensive solidity from a deep midfield role frustrated Los Blancos's attack. In the first leg of the semi-finals versus the Paris outfit, Partey's absence gave PSG's attack the room to easily penetrate Arsenal's backline.

However, having served his suspension, his return in the second leg comes in handy for Mikel Arteta's side. Partey has represented Arsenal 47 times this season and has delivered seven goal contributions.

Ad

"We have a big chance to be in the final" - Arsenal's manager on their chances against PSG

Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg - Source: Getty
Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta believes his side still have a big chance of reaching the UCL final this season. The Spaniard however added that his players will have to do something remarkable to eliminate PSG.

Ad

He said in a post-match interview after the first leg defeat to PSG (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s half-time and we have a big chance to be in the final. You want to be in Champions League final then you need to do something special… then we are going to need to do something special in Paris.”

The second leg of the semifinal between the Gunners and PSG will be played in Paris on Wednesday, April 7. Players like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Mikel Merino are anticipated to register a comeback for the North London side, who are trailing by a goal down.

About the author
Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Twitter icon

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications