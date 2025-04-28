“That will be the most important” - Luis Enrique shares what PSG must do to beat Arsenal in UEFA Champions League semi-finals

PSG manager Luis Enrique has stated that his side must perform well in all departments to beat Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League face-off on Tuesday, April 29. The Spanish tactician added that his side have a lot in common with the Premier League giants.

PSG will go head-to-head with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (April 29). It promises to be a huge encounter, with the two sides having made waves with their performances in the competition this season.

Luis Enrique looked forward to the fixture while speaking to the press on Monday (April 28) and pointed out what the Parisians need to do to secure a victory in London.

"Honestly, it is a Champions League semi-final which means its a game the same as any other game," he said (via Football London).

"The key to the game will be how we manage different parts of the game. We need to have a hand of all the different elements, that will be the most important," the Spaniard added.

Luis Enrique went on to explain how the two sides are similar in the way they play the game, saying:

"I think that all players are important in a squad. No one knows what will happen tomorrow but I think PSG and Arsenal are very similar teams."

"They are able to attack, defend, everyone works together. There is not one player that we depend on. They have had players that have been missing from the squad."

Although PSG and Arsenal have been brilliant in recent weeks, they both failed to win their last league games. The Gunners played out a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League while the Parisians fell to a 3-1 defeat against Nice in Ligue 1. It's fair to say their focus on the Champions League might have had a hand in their disappointing domestic performances.

Arsenal versus PSG: Champions League head-to-head record

The last time Arsenal and PSG met each other in the Champions League was on October 1, 2024. The Gunners came out on top with a comfortable 2-0 victory in front of their fans at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

According to UEFA's official website, the two sides have gone head-to-head with each other in the competition three times so far, with the English giants picking up one victory and the remaining two games ending in draws.

The fixture has produced eight goals in total: five for the Premier League side and three for the Ligue 1 heavyweights. Kylian Mbappe remains PSG's all time top scorer in the Champions League with 42 goals to his name while Thierry Henry is Arsenal's top scorer with 35 strikes.

