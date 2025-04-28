“That will be the most important” - Luis Enrique shares what PSG must do to beat Arsenal in UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has shared what his charges must do to beat Arsenal in their Champions League semi-final clashes. Both sides are poised to take on each other in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow (April 29).
The stakes are high for both clubs - they are both chasing after their first-ever trophy in the competition, but one of them will see that hope end in the semis. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Luis Enrique revealed what his players had to do against the Gunners' onslaught (via football.london):
"The key to the game will be how we manage different parts of the game. We need to have a hand of all the different elements, that will be the most important. I think that all players are important in a squad. No one knows what will happen tomorrow but I think PSG and Arsenal are very similar teams.
"They are able to attack, defend, everyone works together. There is not one player that we depend on. They have had players that have been missing from the squad."
PSG have been to the UEFA Champions League final in 2020, but they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Arsenal reached the semi-finals back in 2009, but crashed out to a 4-1 aggregate loss to Manchester United. The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by Barcelona in the final that year.
How might Arsenal take on PSG in the Champions League?
Arsenal will not have Thomas Partey available for their upcoming game against PSG, due to getting booked in their quarter-finals against Real Madrid. The Gunners were brilliant in that round, clinching an impressive 5-1 aggregate win to dump out the reigning champions.
Mikel Arteta will need to decide on a strong midfield lineup to temper the Parisians' threats. It is likely that the manager will deploy Mikel Merino in midfield, rather than in his recent makeshift striker role. The Spaniard could play alongside captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in the middle of the park.
They will need to be resilient in the midfield battle against PSG's likely trio - Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz. In the striking role, Arteta could place Leandro Trossard as a false nine option. However, they will certainly have a task in stopping a strong PSG side, who have already won the French league.