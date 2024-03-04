"That was my wish" - Real Madrid superstar admits he once wanted to join PSG

Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he wanted to leave Chelsea for PSG before eventually joining Real Madrid. The Germany international had no idea why he wasn't playing under Frank Lampard and was thus keen on moving to France to play under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to GOAL, Rudiger confirmed that he wanted to leave Chelsea soon after Lampard started benching him. He said via Football London:

"To be honest, I still can't say exactly what happened back then. That's part of football. Maybe he [Frank Lampard] had other ideas or saw other players better. But the good thing about football is that the answer is on the pitch, and I think I gave the perfect one."

He added:

"Nothing like that has ever happened in my career. I even played under Lampard again at the end of his tenure. Let me put it this way: if it doesn't fit at some point, then it doesn't fit anymore. But no footballer in this world loses on purpose. I really wanted to leave. I wanted to leave. I wanted to join Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain; that was my wish."

Rudiger eventually stayed at Chelsea and left 18 months after Lampard was sacked. He played 79 matches under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, winning three trophies and scoring six goals while assisting a further five.

Real Madrid star rejected Barcelona to make Santiago Bernabeu move

Antonio Rudiger has claimed that he received an offer from Barcelona while still at Chelsea but had no plans to join the Catalan side.

The Germany international said in his unveiling press conference at the Bernabeu:

"The first time I spoke with Ancelotti was in April and that contact was very important, that's when I decided to play for this club. Other people have contacted me but I was convinced of what I wanted. Of course, there was an offer from Barcelona. But I told my brother [and agent] it's Real or nothing."

He added:

"Ancelotti told me that he wanted me at Real Madrid and that he trusted me and that he would depend on me. That's enough for me. It's Madrid and you can't guarantee anything but I'm ready to fight to play."

Antonio Rudiger has played 85 matches under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and has been a vital cog in the club's success.

