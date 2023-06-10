An old video has resurfaced, inciting reactions from fans, as footage of a woman allegedly attacking Neymar before accusations of ra*e takes center stage. Back in the summer of 2019, the PSG forward found himself plunged into controversy and had to use Instagram as a line of defense.

According to BBC, the Brazilian forward revealed in a seven-minute video that he was under the microscope, facing severe accusations of sexual assault. To reinforce his innocence, Neymar put forth Whatsapp messages and images, which he insisted featured the woman who accused him.

The couple had apparently made a connection online, leading the star winger to bankroll her trip from Brazil to France. According to him, their physical encounter was consensual before Ms. Trindade flew back to her homeland and set course for the police station, accusing him of attacking her.

Ms. Trindade escalated the issue with a television interview that shed light on her claims of rape and assault, and the now-viral video footage was revealed. The video depicted a scene in a hotel room. It showed the woman rising from the bed, initiating a physical confrontation by slapping the man, who appears to defend himself with his feet.

However, the storm was far from over. Following these events, a defamation suit was fired at Ms. Trindade by the police. Allegations surfaced via the news agency AFP (via BBC) that she had implied the police force was corrupt. Neymar vehemently repudiated the accusations leveled against him, asserting that he was the victim of an extortion attempt.

The police eventually shuttered the case at the end of July. The Sao Paulo attorney general's office issued a statement highlighting the case's suspension owing to a deficit of evidence.

Neymar on the market: PSG offer the forward to Real Madrid and others for €90 million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing to part ways with the Brazilian superstar in a deal estimated at €90 million, according to Defensa Central (via HardTackle). The report has claimed that intermediaries have offered the attacking ace to numerous clubs, Real Madrid among them.

However, despite the tantalizing prospect of adding Neymar's prodigious skills to their lineup, Los Blancos are not eager to ink a deal in the upcoming summer transfer window. Though the 31-year-old forward has regularly dazzled the crowd with his dazzling performances, a series of injuries have sidelined him for extended periods.

The Spanish titans, facing the departures of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard, are inevitably in the market for a wide attacker. However, they are refraining from pursuing Neymar, according to the report.

