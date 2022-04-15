"That would be wonderful" - Phil Thompson comments on which trophy he would like Liverpool to win the most

Former Liverpool player Phil Thompson has revealed which trophy he'd like to see his former club win this season.

The Reds are in contention for a historic quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup and competing on three other fronts. Jurgen Klopp's troops are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup and trail Manchester City in the Premier League by just a point.

Given their imperious form right now, many are tipping them to win all three competitions, but if Thompson had to pick one title, he'd choose the league.

GOAL @goal

∙ FA Cup

∙ Premier League

∙ Champions League



Liverpool are chasing the quadruple ∙ Carabao Cup∙ FA Cup∙ Premier League∙ Champions LeagueLiverpool are chasing the quadruple ∙ Carabao Cup ✅∙ FA Cup ∙ Premier League ∙ Champions League Liverpool are chasing the quadruple 👀 https://t.co/sppslUvNwZ

Speaking on Off The Ball, he said:

“If there’s a preference, I would love to win the league. The league is the bread and butter, and I want to see us win it in front of a packed Anfield; that would be wonderful."

Liverpool have won the Premier League just once - in the 2019-20 season - and finished runner-up on three other occasions. It's a surprisingly poor record for a team that is among the most successful in England in terms of overall trophy count.

Their first title celebrations also took place in front of an empty Kop at a time when the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, robbing fans of the opportunity to cherish the moment inside their stadium.

While there could be redemption for them as Liverpool fight for another title, a quadruple of trophies would be something else. Thompson feels they're the only side who can pull it off. He added:

“If there’s one club in the English league that could win the quadruple, it is Liverpool football club”.

Klopp's men face Manchester City in the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday. The two teams could also meet in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris next month.

Liverpool face defining weeks ahead

The Reds' quadruple hopes will be put through a wringer, starting on Saturday against City, as they face a defining three weeks ahead.

With fixtures against Manchester United, Everton, Villarreal (twice) and Tottenham Hotspur all scheduled in the next few days, the Reds will have to remain at their best.

PA Dugout @PAdugout Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he would "like to see a game where we are at our best" when the Reds take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he would "like to see a game where we are at our best" when the Reds take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday https://t.co/lmZ9YkaWel

Such a hectic schedule also risks fatigue, while overloading first-team stars with minutes might also result in injuries. That leaves Klopp in limbo as three titles are on the line, and he'll hope to see his squad come through such a challenging period unscathed.

Edited by Bhargav