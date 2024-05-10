"That would work, if Salah went and he came in" - Darren Bent offers Liverpool advice on Mohamed Salah replacement

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has advised Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah with Kylian Mbappe. The former England striker also hailed Mbappe as the best player on the planet right now and insisted that he would be the perfect man to replace Salah.

Salah, 31, remains the talisman for the Reds up front. The Egyptian, however, has his current deal expiring in 2025 and has been widely linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Darren Bent has claimed that Liverpool fans could be appeased if the club signs Mbappe to replace Salah. Bent also highlighted that Mbappe's versatility makes him ideal for the Reds. Bent said, as quoted by The Kop Times:

“Imagine you are trying to appease the Liverpool fans by going ‘listen, you are going to lose Salah, but Mbappé is coming. I still think Mbappé is the best player on the planet. He is incredible. That would work, if Salah went and he came in. I almost feel like that’s what Liverpool needs and he is versatile. He can play down the middle. Liverpool has a number of attacking players at the club that are versatile.”

Salah recently endured a dip in form but has been the most productive player for the Reds by some distance having contributed with 25 goals and 14 assists in 42 games. The 31-year-old boasts an incredible tally of 211 goals and 89 assists in 347 appearances for the Reds to date since his reported £34 million switch from Roma in 2017.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been one of the best forwards on the planet for several years now and is tipped to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. The Frenchman has scored 255 goals and produced 108 assists in 306 games for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to date.

Liverpool youngster opens up on his admiration for former superstar Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has admitted that he is a huge fan of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazil international enjoyed the best phase of his career at Anfield but faded since leaving the Reds for Barcelona for a huge £105 million.

Fabio Carvalho has claimed that he watches videos of Coutinho regularly and tries to learn from the technically gifted attacking midfielder. The on-loan Hull City midfielder said:

“That’s a very big compliment. I still watch videos of Coutinho to this day. Just watching him, it’s kind of my style of football. It’s obviously not the exact same because everyone is different, but I try to learn from the best and he’s certainly been one of the best in the past few years for Liverpool."

Coutinho established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League during his time at Anfield. He made 201 appearances for the Reds, scoring 54 goals and providing 45 assists.

Meanwhile, Carvalho joined the Merseyside giants in 2022 for £5 million and had a decent first season at the club. He made 21 appearances for the Reds in his debut season, scoring thrice in the process.

The youngster has spent this season on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City respectively. He struggled to make an impact at Leipzig during the first half of the season and could make just 15 appearances without any end product. However, he has been exceptional for Hull City in the second half of the season, scoring nine times and producing two assists in 20 games.