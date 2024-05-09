"My style of football" - Liverpool star relishing Philippe Coutinho comparisons, admits he watches Brazilian's videos regularly

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has admitted that he is a huge fan of Philippe Coutinho, who had the best phase of his career at Anfield. Coutinho did not win a trophy during his time at the Merseyside club but became a fan favorite thanks to his style of play.

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has claimed that he watches videos of Coutinho regularly and tries to learn from the Brazilian. He also insisted that Coutinho has been one of the best players the Reds have had in their recent history. The on-loan Hull City star said, as quoted by The Kop Times:

“That’s a very big compliment. I still watch videos of Coutinho to this day. Just watching him, it’s kind of my style of football. It’s obviously not the exact same because everyone is different, but I try to learn from the best and he’s certainly been one of the best in the past few years for Liverpool."

Coutinho established himself as one of the standout players in the Premier League during his time at the club. However, the Brazil international could never really live up to his promise since departing the Merseyside giants for Barcelona for a huge £105 million, rising to £142 million.

The 31-year-old currently plies his trade for Al-Duhail in Qatar on loan from Aston Villa. He made a total of 201 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 54 goals and providing 45 assists.

Meanwhile, Carvalho joined the Anfield-based side in 2022 for £5 million and had a decent first season at the club. He made 21 appearances for the Reds in his debut season, scoring thrice.

The youngster has spent this season on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City respectively. The Portugal under-21 international struggled to make an impact at Leipzig during the first half of the season, making just 15 appearances without any end product. However, he has been exceptional for Hull City in the second half of the season, scoring nine times and producing two assists in 20 games.

Danny Murphy names player Liverpool must keep at Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club even if they end up losing Mohamed Salah. Both Salah and Van Dijk will enter the final year of their deals at Anfield this summer and could be heading the exit door as per reports, especially with Jurgen Klopp's depature.

Danny Murphy has insisted that the Merseyside giants must keep Van Dijk even if they choose to cash in on Salah. The former England midfielder has claimed that Liverpool don't struggle for goals too often but losing Van Dijk would be a huge blow for them defensively. He said:

“I actually think the more important signing to keep is van Dijk, I know that sounds a bit silly because of Salah’s goals, but Liverpool don’t struggle to make chances. They have obviously in the recent month to six weeks struggled to convert them, of course, we know that, but they don’t struggle to make chances. I think van Dijk going would be a bigger blow than Salah, in my opinion.”

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders ever to grace the Premier League. He was excellent during his time at Southampton but has been arguably the best defender in the world since his £75 million switch to Liverpool in 2018.