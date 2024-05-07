“I know that sounds a bit silly” - Danny Murphy names player Liverpool must keep at Anfield ahead of Mohamed Salah amid transfer rumors

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club ahead of Mohamed Salah. Both Salah and van Vijk have their contracts expiring in the summer of 2025 and have been subject to speculations.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down from the Liverpool manager's position, both van Dijk and Salah could also be heading the exit door, as per reports. However, Danny Murphy believes the Merseyside giants must ensure they retain van Dijk, even if they lose Mohamed Salah.

Murphy has insisted that the Reds might be heavily reliant on Salah for goals but they don't struggle to create chances. However, losing van Dijk would mean they need a new cornerstone in their backline. The former England international said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I actually think the more important signing to keep is van Dijk, I know that sounds a bit silly because of Salah’s goals, but Liverpool don’t struggle to make chances. They have obviously in the recent month to six weeks struggled to convert them, of course, we know that, but they don’t struggle to make chances. I think van Dijk going would be a bigger blow than Salah, in my opinion.”

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders ever to grace the Premier League. He was solid for Southampton but has been exceptional for Liverpool since his £75 million switch in 2018.

The Dutchman was handed the armband last summer following Jordan Henderson's departure, and he has led the club by example. He has made a total of 268 appearances for the Merseyside club to date and has won eight trophies during his time at Anfield.

Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Mohamed Salah has been disrespected during his time at Anfield. The Egyptian has come under criticism for a dip in form of late but Ferdinand has opined that he remains a world-class player without any shadow of a doubt.

The ex-England defender said (via Metro):

“Can I just say something about Mo Salah? I think he’s been disrespected, I’ve seen a lot of comments about him, I’ve seen people talking about him, caning him. But I don’t think there’s a debate that Mo Salah’s been world-class for a number of years."

Ferdinand added:

“Maybe this season he’s tailed off, but I think in his pomp years at Liverpool, absolutely world-class. Real Madrid only win that Champions League final because he came off injured. Up until he came off injured, Liverpool were the team on the front foot. As soon as he came off the pitch, everything changed. His numbers are flipping off the charts, I don’t understand it. It’s unbelievable, Mo Salah has been so disrespected."

Salah has been Liverpool's most productive player this season by some distance having contributed with 25 goals and 14 assists in 42 games. The 31-year-old boats an incredible tally of 211 goals and 89 assists in 347 appearances for the Reds to date.